Michael Graham will play his first game for Dimboola since round nine of the WFNL on Saturday, July 15.
Graham hobbled off Alexandra Oval with an injury but will look to continue his form inside the forward 50.
Having moved from the Essendon District Football League, Graham kicked 21 goals in his first seven matches.
Matthew Rosier is the other in for the Roos, with Harper Harradine and Lachlan Mackley making way.
Jordan Motton returns for Horsham's trip to Alexandra Oval.
Motton missed the round 12 clash with the Roos at Horsham City Oval.
Another dead-eye in front of goal, Motton led the leagues' goal kicking for several rounds.
Motton is one of three changes for the Demons; Jayden Scott and Jack Dalziel come in.
Rory Motton, Logan Millar and Dyson Parish will miss the match with the Rats.
Ararat has made four changes when Horsham visits Alexandra Oval for round 13 of the WFNL.
Sam Summers, Callum Mendes, Jake Robinson and Jake Williamson come in for the Rats.
Mendes will play his first match in the Seniors for 2023, as will senior assistant Jake Williamson.
Summers played in the round nine victory over Dimboola, while Robinson has played eight games.
Horsham Saints have made a solitary change in its second versus third match-up with Southern Mallee.
Tom Butler replaces the dependable Daniel Rees.
In his 10 matches, Rees has featured in the best on four occasions and has kicked two goals.
Butler last featured at the senior level in round eight against the Rats.
In Butler's six matches in the Reserves, he has featured in the best on three occasions and has kicked two goals.
Ararat Rats
Ins: Sam Summers, Callum Mendes, Jake Robinson, Jake Williamson.
Outs: Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Bayden Cosgriff, Jacob Bates
Lineup: Henry Shea, Matthew Spalding, Corey Taylor, Sam Summers, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Callum Mendes, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Thomas Cousins, Flynn Toner, Jake Williamson, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Bailee Turner, Ryan Heard.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Matthew Rosier, Michael Graham
Outs: Harper Harradine, Lachlan Mackley
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Michael Graham, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Dru Pilmore, Will Griffiths..
Horsham Demons
Ins: Jayden Scott, Jordan Motton, Jack Dalziel
Outs: Rory Motton, Logan Millar, Dyson Parish,
Lineup: Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Brody Pope, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Tyge Nelson, Jack Dalziel, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Xavier Pumpa, Benjamin Janetzki, Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord, Cullen Williams.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Tom Butler.
Outs: Daniel Rees.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin, Tom Butler.
Nhill Tigers
Not yet announced.
Stawell Warriors
Not yet announced.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Dylan Marshman, Dylan Garner.
Outs: Liam Price, Coleman Schache, Matt Bellinger,
Lineup: Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Dylan Marshman, Kai Sheers, Billy Lloyd, Daniel Garner, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra.
Warrack Eagles
Ins: Kayden Edwards, Matthew Johns, Leigh Somers.
Outs: Lachie Stewart, Dan McKenzie, Baiden Penny.
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Patrick Morgan, Kyle Cheney, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Ryan McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Daniel Bell, Kayden Edwards, Phillip Huebner, Jacob Sobey, Joseph McKinnon, Matthew Johns, Jacob Cheney, Leigh Somers, Dylan Watts, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts, Bailey Watts, Charlie Dean, Justin Appledore.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
