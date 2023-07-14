Of woolly socks and water buckets

I'm cold. Are you cold?
No surprise of course because it's winter in the Wimmera.
The signs are all there.
The smell of woodsmoke in the evenings, the glittering white of frosty mornings, the bucket of water kept handy for iced up windscreens, your favourite pair of woolly socks for shambling about the house in.
Working from home means having to deal with all the vagaries of your own living space while it's operating as your office.
That includes the heating and power bills, which aren't pretty in a normal winter, let alone one that has me here 24/7 rather than tinkering with the office thermostat during work hours.
And my house isn't particularly warm - although it is cosy in its own way with everything and everyone I love close to hand.
It was built in an era where double glazed windows and high R-value insulation weren't a thing.
The polished hardwood timber floors are gorgeous - if a little brisk first thing in the morning on bare toes!
I've done my best by adding underfloor insulation and looking for ways to improve our piece of the Australian dream (despite not being what anyone would call a handyman!).
But there's no getting away from it being a cold house.
However, there's also a lot to be said of the benefits of working from home.
Chief among these at the moment is the corner of the lounge room that enjoys sun streaming in through big windows just in time for the lunch break.
Here's hoping you also have a nice spot in which to curl up and enjoy whatever warmth can be drawn out of these winter days.
Have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Fraser, Editor
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.