Celebrate the arts the ACT Natimuk friends and community evening

July 15 2023 - 8:00am
Tower moment. Picture by Michelle McFarlane.
Tower moment. Picture by Michelle McFarlane.

The Natimuk-based arts organisation ACT Natimuk is holding a special evening event for friends and community members interested in contributing to the Nati Frinj Biennale.

