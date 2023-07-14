Celebrate the arts the ACT Natimuk friends and community evening

The Natimuk-based arts organisation ACT Natimuk is holding a special evening event for friends and community members interested in contributing to the Nati Frinj Biennale.
The Friends and Community event will be held at the Natimuk Soldiers Memorial Hall on Friday August 4 from 7-9 pm
There will be a welcome drink and nibbles available. All welcome.
This free event is the second of three scheduled for this year, each aiming to connect with the broader community and showcase the people and projects of ACT Natimuk in a way that is social and relaxed.
This Friends and Community event will feature Nati Frinj Biennale Festival Director Greg Pritchard, who will be looking back and celebrating the festival that was in 2022, and asking about suggestions for Frinj 2024.
There will be a suggestion box on the night to write down your thoughts for Frinj 2024.
Frinj Festival Director Greg Pritchard said the philosophy of the Frinj was to provide a space for experimentation and play.
"As well as the one-off Bamboo Exquisite in 2022, there were several other works that artists debuted at the festival, knowing that we attract an audience that is generous and supportive," he said.
"The second part of this philosophy is that anyone can dare to be an artist at the Frinj and we will support that."
ACT Natimuk Chair D'Arcy Molan said the Nati Frinj festival was ACT Natimuk's premiere event.
"It is important to reflect on last year's festival with our community and to celebrate our achievements, while also building awareness and excitement towards Frinj 2024," he said.
More information about this event can be found at https://actnatimuk.com/events/friends-community-event-nights/; and ACT Natimuk https://actnatimuk.com/
