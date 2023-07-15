Murra Warra wind farm sustainable community grant recipient announced

Several organisations and community groups have received round three Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants funds.
The Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants Fund provides financial support to promote social and environmental sustainability initiatives for the benefit of communities within the Horsham Rural City, Hindmarsh and Yarriambiack shire councils.
Not-for-profit groups or organisations can apply for small grants of up to $5000 or large grants of up to $20,000.
With the recent completion of Murra Warra stage 2, comprising 38 turbines, this year's available funding increased significantly to $96,000.
The successful applicants were:
Kalkee Recreation Reserve's Secretary, Debbie Lawson, said they would use the $20,000 toward a much-needed electrical upgrade.
"The current power capacity to run lighting at The Kalkee Recreation Reserve is not up to standard," she said.
"The Rec reserve is home to the Kalkee Football, Netball and Tennis Clubs, and a power upgrade is critical to these entities, who provide physical activity and social connection to more than 800 children, adults, volunteers, and community members.
"We're extremely grateful to the Murra Warra Wind Farm for being awarded this funding".
Robert Payne, president of the Wheatlands Museum Committee said Warracknabeal and District Historical Society was delighted to accept a grant from the Murra Warra Community fund to help in transform the Wheatlands Museum into a family friendly visitor attraction and venue.
"For many years the Wheatlands Museum has been a place of fascination and reminiscing for older visitors," he said.
"We are confident that the support received from the Murra Warra fund will enable us to offer an inviting outdoor recreational precinct which will bring the attractions of the museum to a much wider range of visitors and local residents."
Wimmera Southern Mallee Development is managing the Fund.
Project manager Vernetta Taylor said the Fund's Community Grants Assessment Committee allocated the full complement of funding to large and small projects.
All projects must be completed by June 30, 2024.
"The Fund received applications for over 40 projects, which made the evaluation process very competitive," Mrs Taylor said.
"The assessment committee believe the funded projects will have immediate and long-lasting benefits for their local communities and the wider region."
The annual grants fund is an ongoing commitment from the Murra Warra Wind Farm which gives local groups an opportunity to apply for funding to deliver projects for their community.
