A fast start by Jeparit Rainbow gave the Storm the upper hand through the early stages of the side's round 11 HDFNL clash with Kalkee on Saturday, July 15.
But, the advantage did not last long at Kalkee Recreation Reserve as the Kee's netballers surged into the lead by three goals at the end of the first quarter.
Another tight term in the second quarter saw Jeparit Rainbow keep pace with Kalkee at three goals down.
It was in the third quarter that Kalkee took control of the game, the side scored 17 goals to the Storm's 10.
With only a quarter left of the game, Jeparit Rainbow was faced with a 10 goal deficit and would need several turnovers to move into the lead.
The Storm rallied as the game's end neared, winning the final quarter 14-12.
After an injury to Jeparit Rainbow goal keeper, Ebony Spokes with less than 90 seconds of game time left, led to both teams agreeing to finish the game with Kalkee winning, 59-51.
Both teams put on strong offensive displays with Kalkee's Jedah Huf making herself particularly reliable inside the ring for Kalkee.
She scored 44 goals and was named as her side's best player alongside teammate, Clair McDonald.
Meg Werner and Penny Fisher were named best players for the Storm.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Rupanyup
One round after holding the second placed Laharum to a one goal win, the Rupanyup Panthers defeated another top-four side, in Noradjuha Quantong.
A tight opening quarter saw teams take to the early break with 12 goals each.
Rupanyup's strongest quarter was the second, with the Panthers outscoring the Bombers 14 goals to nine.
Noradjuha Quantong mounted a comeback after halftime, to narrow that gap to three goals but a tight final term stalled the Bombers' surge, with Rupanyup earning the win, 55-53.
With this loss, the Bombers fall to fourth on the HDFNL ladder, behind Kalkee, while Rupanyup's netballers have shown themselves to be a threat to the league's top teams.
Particularly since star player and coach, Georgia Hiscock has returned from a nine-week injury layoff.
Hiscock was named best player in this fixture, alongside Zanaiya Bergen, while the Bombers best were named as Brooke Pay and Georgia Muegel.
Swifts vs Laharum
The Laharum Demons have left Stawell's North Park victorious against the Swifts.
The Baggies Molly Orr returned after a six round absence but her influence on court was not enough for the Baggies to overcome the Demons.
Laharum were on top through all four quarters, building a six goal lead by the first break.
The margin was stretched in the second and third quarters by at least 10 goals, and Laharum closed the game out with 12 goals in the final term, to win 70-30.
Filling in for Laharum's usual goal shooter, Caitlin Story, Courtney Taylor showed she belong in the powerhouse Laharum squad, scoring 43 goals and earning her a best player nod.
Olivia Jones was named alongside Taylor as Laharum's best, while Edwina Flackmore and Kristy Dodds were named the same by the Swifts.
Edenhope Apsley vs Taylors Lake
Edenhope Apsley's unbeaten run remains intact after round 12 of the HDFNL, with the Saints defeating Taylors Lake, 86-20.
The Saints' offensive might was on show against the Lakers through all four quarters.
Posting 20 or more goals in the first three quarters, before settling for 19 in the final term.
Taylors Lake's best quarter was the third when the team scored 10 goals.
Edenhope Apsley's Shannon Freeman and Sacha McDonald were named best for their side, while the Lakers' Hannah Cook and Ella Hogan earned the same.
Natimuk United vs Harrow Balmoral
Harrow Balmoral has achieved its strongest result in the 2023 HDFNL season.
The Southern Roos have kept within three goals on the Natimuk United at the Natimuk Showgrounds, but the Rams came away the winner, 51-49.
A close opening quarter favoured the Rams, who led at the first break by one goal.
The Southern Roos took the lead in the second term, outscoring the Rams by six goals.
A 19-goal third quarter saw Natimuk United reclaim the lead and while Harrow Balmoral closed the gap in the fourth, the side was unable to push back into the lead.
Natimuk United's best on court were named as Taya Quick and MacKenzie Camilleri, while Jemma Nagorka and Tara McIntyre were named best for Harrow Balmoral.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
