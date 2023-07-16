The Horsham Demons have done all they can to earn a second chance in the upcoming WVFFL finals series.
Horsham defeated Stawell 13.19 (97)-0.0 (0) in round 12 at Horsham City Oval.
Essendon AFLW listed player, and former GWV Rebel Paige Scott passed on her knowledge throughout the day.
Shannon Cross opened the scoring in the first quarter as the Demons had the football locked in its forward half.
Goals to Alicia Drew and Elle Treloar opened a 23-point lead at the first change.
Treloar opened the second quarter with another major as Ella Boston and Hailey Puls joined her on the scorecard.
Puls had a difficult match-up on Warriors' dynamo Vanilla Ika, as Horsham extended its lead to seven goals at the main break.
Drew kicked her second goal early in the third quarter.
Dellie Brown added her name to the growing list of goal kickers, as Treloar kicked goals three and four.
The lead was extended to 74 points at the last change.
Amy Milbourne, Holly Nuske and Tatiarna Nelson all kicked fourth-quarter goals as the Demons finished the regular season with a home win.
Goal kickers: E. Treloar 4, A. Drew 2, E. Boston, S. Cross, A. Milbourne, T. Nelson.
Best: H. Nuske, D. Brown, H. Puls, A. Milbourne, L. Sykes, A. Drew.
Stawell Warriors 0.0 (0)
Goal kickers: Nil.
Best: K. Gay, V. Ika, P. Ruck, T. Barnett.
Eyes will be on Yumbah Oval as Tyrendarra host the ladder leaders South Warrnambool in the final round, Horsham has a bye.
A Darras win would see the Demons play an elimination final.
Horsham defeated Hamilton 7.9 (51)-3.9 (27) at Horsham City Oval.
Horsham Demons 7.9 (51)
Goal kickers: S. Abbott 2, V. McGennisken 2, C. Cartnett, A. Ison, M. Ison.
Best: A. Heard, P. Peters, V. McGennisken, G. Arnel, L. Purchase, A. Ison.
Hamilton Kangaroos 3.9 (27)
Goal kickers: M. Chun 2, M. Riley.
Best: R. Cleaver, M. Cotton, E. McConachy, M. Chun, G. Cleaver, E. Tonissen.
For Horsham to receive a second chance in the youth girls, Hamilton would have to defeat Terang Mortlake in round 14.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
