The future of agriculture in the Wimmera appears secure by the feedback received from the Ag Studies students from Rainbow P-12 and Kaniva Colleges after attending an Information Day in Horsham recently.
Emmetts John Deer Dealership hosted the on-site Information Day for the 40 students at their Horsham centre on Thursday, July 13.
Technical Trainer Tony Welch said, " Recruiting staff is hard, and it's hard across all industries, not just in agriculture, so we decided to be proactive, and while we are holding this day at Emmett's and we do want to recruit, we want to encourage students to consider a career in agriculture in general."
"We want to broaden people's perception of agriculture," he said.
Students from years seven to twelve attended the Information Day.
"Rainbow College received $94,000 from the Victoria State Government Secondary Schools Agriculture Fund this year, and we have purchased equipment for the school Ag Studies, including an electric drafting machine and portable sheep yards," said the school's Ag Teacher, Murray Robinson.
"It also funded the travel today and other agriculture-related events throughout the year; the funding showed a commitment to agriculture studies and the industry by the State Government," he said.
"This funding helps us provide days like this for the students and decisions on their career path, but in the long term, it contributes to the growth and sustainability of the agriculture industry," he said.
Arriving at Emmett's dealership by bus at about 10am, they were shown video demonstrations of broadacre, viticulture, and groundwork by the up-to-date machinery before separating into two groups to tour the sales, parts, and service departments.
The purpose of the collaboration between the two colleges and the dealership was to assist the students in finding their pathways through school, deciding on subjects, and creating a long-term vision for employment opportunities in the agriculture industry.
The majority of the students attending the event come from a farming background. Still, some did not, and Information Day was an opportunity for the students to see the associated careers in the industry outside of farm ownership.
The ratio of male and female students in the Ag Studies classes at Rainbow College varies between 60/40 percent, sometimes reaching a more even percentage of 50/50.
Training and apprenticeship Coordinator for Emmetts, Amber Peters said, " We are excited to hold this first on-site Information Day.:
"I visit schools and talk to the students, but having them on-site has broadened their experiences and given them a close-up view of the agriculture industry in a hands-on setting," she said.
Head of Precision Ag Data Matt Burn described how technology has changed farming, including weed spraying.
"Data is uploaded to the cloud from the camera technology in machinery operations every five seconds," he said, prompting the comment from one student that video games might be involved in agriculture in the future.
Mr Burn had recently returned from a research trip in the United States and showed the students a video of an autonomous tractor being operated from a mobile phone.
The Demoine owner said his driverless tractor had reduced his labour load and allowed him to use his time more productively.
"We are entering a data-led agriculture industry," he said.
"Technology helps keep the farmer farming; we can diagnose a problem from the workshop without traveling to the farm. This can save time and money for both parties," Mr Welch said.
The students were shown machinery ranging from ride-on lawnmowers to one-million-dollar tractors and technology that includes a future with driverless tractors, remote diagnostic capabilities, remote access to data on fuel use, hours in operation, and the amount of grain sown or reaped.
Mr. Robinson said, "We want students to realise they don't have to own a farm to be involved in the agriculture industry, and the Information Day will expose them to many of the aspects of the industry they may not have considered."
"We want them to know they don't have to decide their long-term future in agriculture now; they can go away and study in other fields, and many of the careers they may follow or trades they work in can also prepare them for a career in agriculture," he said, "They can always return."
"We want to increase their awareness practically about the agriculture-related careers available to them," he said.
"Of the 11 apprenticeships Emmetts took on last year across our eleven dealerships, seven of those were mature age students," Mr Welch said, "and that demonstrates the message we are trying to send to the students today, you can join the agricultural industry at any stage of your life."
During the dealership tour, staff shared the career paths they had followed before joining the agriculture industry, demonstrating to the students that there are opportunities to join the industry at almost any time in their lives.
"We don't want the students to think they'll just do what their parents did because that's what they know, technology has progressed in leaps and bounds, and we want them to be excited about the possibilities," Mr Robinson said.
"Technology is second nature to them because they know no different; they were born into it, and they'll be a part of the future growth, too, because of it," he said.
The Service Team downed tools and took the students through their roles and the importance of building client relationships.
"When hiring, we are looking for a can-do attitude, someone who will be punctual, neat, polite and have a licence or are getting one, year 11 and core life skills. If you have the right attitude, we'll teach you the job," Mr Welch said.
" With the advancement in technology, the demand for staff has increased," he said.
Rainbow student Amaya said she wanted to work in a hands-on capacity in the industry but was interested in hearing how much technology had progressed in the past ten years and where it was headed in the future.
The students were encouraged to ask questions. were given a screenshot of the industry and the staff working in agriculture.
They were provided with a barbeque lunch at the dealership.
The students were asked for feedback when they returned to school, and the response was positive, Mr Robinson said.
"The feedback we got was they learned there were many different career pathways into agriculture, not just one; there were career opportunities they hadn't realised before, and that one of the essential skill sets to have was to be able to talk to and engage with people, plus have a sense of pride in your work, " he said.
"And one of the girls said she realised she can be a farmer too; it doesn't have to be just her brother," Mr Robinson said.
"The day got them thinking, and that's what we wanted," Mr Robinson said.
