Gap report highlights Voice need

Nothing highlights the absurdity of claims Indigenous Australians would become a "privileged group" or the nation would be divided by race if the Voice referendum passes than the latest Closing The Gap report.
Privileged? How can a population cohort which has an incarceration rate of 2151.1 people per 100,000 compared to the national figure of 201 per 100,000 be considered privileged?
The life expectancy of an Indigenous man is 71.6 years.
The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous man is 80.2 years - a gap of 8.6 years. The life expectancy of an Indigenous woman is 75.6 years.
The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous woman is 83.4 years - a gap of 7.8 years.
Almost six out of every 1000 Indigenous newborns won't see their first birthday.
That is effectively twice the national figure of just under three per 100,000.
To continue to suggest, as many of the advocates for a "no" vote are doing, that the establishment of a Voice to Parliament and Executive Government within the constitution will make Indigenous Australians a uniquely privileged group within our society is not just perverse, it is insensitive and cruel.
Core issues that need to be addressed are a genuine commitment to equality of opportunity, regardless of where Indigenous people choose to live, and a much a more nuanced approach to policing and social welfare than we have managed to achieve to date.
While nobody questions the need to protect women, children, and also men, from domestic violence and alcohol-fuelled assaults, locking Indigenous offenders up at 10 times the rate of the general population just isn't working.
Our top-down two-centuries-old approach to "Aboriginal affairs" has been a dismal failure.
While it would be foolhardy to say the Voice is a magic and transformative bullet that will close the gap within a generation we have reached a turning point where the best way forward is to give Indigenous Australians some carriage of their affairs.
Voting "yes" for the Voice is only the first step.
The second step is even more important.
Australia will have to listen to what it has to say and to act on its advice.
