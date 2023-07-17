The Wimmera Mail-Times
VFF board rejects call for an EGM but flags constitutional reform

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 17 2023 - 3:00pm
One of the leaders of a VFF splinter group, Andrew Weidemann, says it will continue to push for an extraordinary general meeting, despite the call being rejected by the board. Picture supplied.
The Victorian Farmers Federation board has rejected a call for an extraordinary general meeting, describing it as "defective" when it comes to the Corporations Act.

