The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

'Farmer Wants a Healthy Life' podcast gears up for fourth season

July 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tania and Stephen Walter. Picture supplied
Tania and Stephen Walter. Picture supplied

With three captivating seasons firmly under its belt, full of candid stories from farmers and rural locals across the Wimmera and Southern Mallee, podcast series 'Farmer Wants a Healthy Life' is set to launch its gripping fourth season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.