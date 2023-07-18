The St Arnaud community is rallying together to help one of its own.
Jesse Cook was a young, healthy dad to two children, Tahleah, 6, and Riley, 9, and partner to Taylor Jones.
But since June 28, he has been fighting for his life at the Royal Melbourne Hospital after a brain aneurysm.
Best friend Leigh Watkins is spearheading a fundraiser on Sunday, July 23, at the Farmer's Arms Hotel in St Arnaud from 1pm.
Describing the incident leading to Mr Jones's surgery, Mr Watkins said he was playing pool when tragedy struck.
"He had just potted the black and won the game when he fell backward and collapsed," he said.
Mr Cook was immediately airlifted to Melbourne, where scans revealed he had an aneurysm on his brain; it had ruptured and caused heavy bleeding.
After his collapse in June, doctors attempted to remove the aneurysm via a stent but were unsuccessful, and it left the surgeon with the only option, which was to do open brain surgery.
The procedure took five hours.
His partner Ms Jones has been with him day and night.
He remained in a coma for more than two weeks but has now woken from the coma, but the road ahead is long.
He is still in critical condition in ICU, with nurses providing round-the-clock support for him.
Ms Jones said his condition was still unknown.
"He woke today but isn't out of the woods yet. He is still at risk of infection," she wrote in a statement provided to The Wimmera Mail-Times.
"As we learn more about Jesse's road to recovery, we now understand that he won't ever live a normal life.," Mr Watkins said.
"This puts enormous financial pressure on Jesse, Tayla, and their kids. Long-term rehab, medication, therapy, and modifications to the home are just some of the known costs that will severely impact them."
"Doctors are pleased Jesse has woken from the coma, it is a good sign, but he is still in a fragile state."
Mr Watson owns the Farmer's Arms Hotel in St Arnaud, where Ms Jones works.
He has organised a fundraiser at the hotel on July 23 to ease the pressure of mortgage payments and accommodation costs for Ms Jones while she remains in Melbourne.
"Local businesses have donated the meat for the barbeque, pizzas, hot dogs, and burgers for the event, and it is a time to get together and support this young family and ease the immediate financial pressures," Mr Watkins said.
"We're having an auction, and most of those items have been donated too, but we could do with more if anyone feels they can donate something.
"Neither of them is working, so they have no income, and we have no idea how long Jesse's recovery will be; we need to be prepared for a long time, and that's why I have begun fundraising early."
Mr Watkins said the community has rallied behind the family and already donated to the cause.
"We've even had tourists donate after they've read the notices we have on the walls about what has happened to Jesse," he said.
"The doctors say they now need to keep him stable. They don't know the full extent of the impact on his brain yet, but at least he remembers Tayla and the two children. Tayla had taken the children into the hospital to see him that day, and he knew them, which was encouraging.
"No one expects a healthy 30-year-old with no illness or symptoms to collapse like that and be facing this difficult life-changing situation. How do you plan for that? You don't."
In addition to the fundraiser, Mr Watkins has created a gofundme page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/jesse-cook-family-urgently) to help with the immediate expenses for the family.
"Honestly, the amount of love and support we have had, even from people we don't know, means the absolute world to me," Ms Jones said.
"I couldn't have ever imagined our community getting around us the way they have, and it's something I could never repay. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you, everyone."
