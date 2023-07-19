The Wimmera Mail-Times
Fundraiser for Phoebe raised $25,000 towards treatment for aggressive disease.

The Fundraiser for Phoebe held on Saturday, July 14, raised more than $25,000 for treatment to help halt the debilitating illness the five-year-old is battling.

