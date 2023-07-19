The Fundraiser for Phoebe held on Saturday, July 14, raised more than $25,000 for treatment to help halt the debilitating illness the five-year-old is battling.
Phoebe has been on monthly visits to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne since January 2022, but her treatment has now increased to fortnightly and will cost $1000 for each injection.
Phoebe was diagnosed with a highly aggressive case of Morphea and Linear Scleroderma in December 2021.
Phoebe's grandmother Sandy Wills said, "We have been blown away; the fundraiser was surreal, humbling, and heartwarming to be a part of the best community you could ever wish for, and to raise that much was amazing."
"In addition to the fundraiser Saturday night, the gofundme page has raised about $13,000, so we have almost $40,000 towards her treatment."
"That $40,000 means Phoebe's next 40 injections are paid for," she said, " and this treatment could halt the disease. That's what we're hoping for."
The money raised included ticket sales, profit from the bar, a raffle, the sale of stubby holders, and an auction.
A Geelong fan paid $2750 for an AFL jumper, and not far behind, a Collingwood fan paid $2000 for a club jumper. A signed Collingwood football raised $560.
"At the end of the evening, one man walked up to me and gave me $300. He said he brought it with him and didn't intend to take it home. And he wasn't the only one."
"It was a huge night; more than 200 people turned up. Some bought $100 worth of raffle tickets, and others left their change on the bar for Phoebe. The success of the night was also due to the generosity of the local band Headrush who donated their time, the DJ, Darren Watson, and the many sponsors that supported the event," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.