Walter quickly settles into life as a Burra

Jye Walter's transition from red and black to blue, black and white in 2023 is paying dividends.
Walter joined the Burras from HDFNL club Noradjuha Quantong and has fitted in seamlessly with the reigning premiers' squad.
"It's actually been pretty cruisy. Sort of being around the club a lot of last year with my partner being here," Walter said.
"I've just slotted in, and everything just flowed pretty quickly."
Walter, who played prominently as a midfielder/forward with the Bombers, had a strong first half of the season.
"[It's] pretty well the same role, just different people playing around me," Walter said.
In his 10 matches, Walter has kicked 14 goals and featured in the best on four occasions.
His season high of four goals came against Warrack in round nine.
"It helps to perform, I suppose. You've sort of got to put your name somewhere and prove yourself a little bit," Walter said.
"It's been pretty straightforward. I'm enjoying being forward with Jae [McGrath] and Tim [Mackenzie] and those boys."
After its round 13 bye, the Burras occupy fifth spot on the WFNL ladder, one game ahead of Stawell in sixth.
Minyip Murtoa hosts the Saints in round 14 before it visits Dimboola in round 15.
"We've got some good opposition coming up in the next couple of weeks, so it's a good test to see where we're sitting," he said.
"I think we've improved a lot from when we first played the teams."
Walter will continue what has bought him success in the first half of the season as the Burras search for a third consecutive premiership.
"I think just to keep doing what I'm doing; it's a very team-oriented setup. We sort of do our little bits here and there," Walter said.
"We don't have to try and do nothing too special as an individual as long as we do our little role within the team. If everyone does that, we'll get a win at the end of the day."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
