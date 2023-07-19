In a rematch from the team's round one draw, the Rupanyup Panthers will host the Natimuk United Rams at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for round 13 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 22.
The Panthers are coming off the back of a close game against tough opposition, with the side beating the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers by five points in round 12.
Coach, Braydon Ison said the result shows the direction Rupanyup is going as the back end of the season.
"We haven't been in great form, but we've slowly been getting better," he said.
"In that second quarter [against Noradjuha Quantong], there was about a 10 minute patch there where we kicked three or four goals, and really showed what we're capable of."
According to Ison, the side is hoping to take more steps forward each week of the season remaining.
"Hopefully we'll be peaking at that first final," he said.
Rupanyup captain, Jordan Weidemann reiterates that the Panthers are peaking at the back end of the season.
"We're starting to play a bit better of footy and starting to gel a bit more," he said.
"We had a fair few imports coming through and a different side to what we had last year, but we're starting to understand each other a bit more now and I think the group's really starting to get excited about finals."
Looking to the side's round 13 match against Natimuk United, Ison highlights Todd Stevenson as someone the Panthers have to keep an eye on.
"I thought he was a big bodied midfielder, but now he's kind of playing a bit loose across half back, so we have to keep an eye on that," he said.
With the Panthers now getting a second look at the side it drew with in round one, Ison believes the Panthers can avoid missing out on points.
"Now that all our guys have kind of gelled together and we're on our home deck this week, hopefully we can get the win," he said.
A loss for Natimuk United is likely to mathematically eliminate the side from this year's final series.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Edenhope Apsley
Edenhope Apsley begins its horror run home by taking on the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at Jeparit's Sir Robert Menzies Park.
The Storm started the 2023 season against the Edenhope Apsley Saints, with Jeparit Rainbow coming away with a 32 point win after the round one encounter.
Jeparit Rainbow will be without coach and key midfielder, Scott Driscoll, who is serving a suspension picked up in the Storm's round 11 game against Pimpinio.
While both teams look safely perched inside the top six, the Saints difficult run home could cause trouble, so a win against Jeparit Rainbow may release some pressure in the three following rounds.
Harrow Balmoral vs Kalkee
Kalkee will head into the Balmoral Reserve pressure cooker to take on the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos.
Harrow Balmoral has not lost at Balmoral Reserve since round nine of the 2022 season, when eventual premiers, Rupanyup got the better of the side.
The Kees were the first team in 2023 to see first hand the quality of this season's Southern Roos, having met the side in round one.
Then, the 2022 grand finalists were kept to only one goal in the first three quarters while Harrow Balmoral kicked 12 in wet and windy conditions.
Harrow Balmoral finished that game with an 87 point margin in its favour.
Laharum vs Noradjuha Quantong
Off the back of a round 12 loss to Rupanyup, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers look to rediscover some winning momentum when it takes on Laharum at Cameron Oval.
The Bombers lost a nail biter to the Rupanyup Panthers in round 12.
The side surged to the lead in the final minutes of the game, only for Rupanyup to take advantage of a free kick to claw it back before the final siren sounded.
Laharum remain winless after 12 rounds of football, and that run is unlikely to stop against the quality in Noradjuha Quantong's line up.
When the Bombers last met the Demons, Noradjuha Quantong came away with a 113 point win.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Swifts
Stawell's Swifts will head to Kaniva Recreation Reserve in round 13 to take on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The Cougars upset the Baggies when the side's met at North Park in round one.
KLU kicked a five goal quarter heading into half time and held the Baggies off through each of the following terms.
Eight points outside of the finals positions, and with dates marked to tackle Harrow Balmoral and Jeparit Rainbow, the Cougars will likely need to win this game to keep any post season hopes alive.
The Baggies spot in the top six looks safe, however if the side starts dropping games it should be winning on the run home, it could quickly fall in danger of dropping down the ladder.
Taylors Lake vs Pimpinio
Taylors Lake will host the Pimpinio Tigers at Dock Lake Reserve on Saturday, July 22.
The Lakers are out of the finals race for 2023 while the Tigers still have path to the post season, however it remains narrow and will likely need to win every week to step any further forward than seventh.
When the Tigers hosted the Lakers in round one, it was Pimpinio who came away with the victory, 14.14 (98) - 8.3 (51).
While both teams have been hit it injury bugs during the season, the Tigers look best placed to earn the advantage in this game.
The Lakers need to find an answer to Pimpinio's ruckman Reece McNally, while also taking on the team's star rover, Jason Westley, and key forward, Dylan Bates.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
