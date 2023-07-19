The Wimmera Mail-Times
Rupanyup take on Natimuk United as side prepares to peak in finals | HDFNL R13

John Hall
John Hall
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Rupanyup's Connor Weidemann collects the loose ball and looks to teammates for support against Noradjuha Quantong in round 12 of the HDFNL on Saturday, July 15. Picture by John Hall
In a rematch from the team's round one draw, the Rupanyup Panthers will host the Natimuk United Rams at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for round 13 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 22.

