The Wimmera Football Netball League have announced its finals venues for the 2023 season.
Dimboola Recreation Reserve or Anzac Park in Warracknabeal will host the grand final on Saturday, September 16, with the venue to be confirmed at a later date.
Alexandra Oval in Ararat and Murtoa Recreation Reserve will host either the qualifying final on Saturday, August 26 or the elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
The second semi final will be held at Anzac Park or Beulah Memorial Park on Saturday, September 2, with the alternate venue to host the first semi final on Sunday, September 3.
Nhill's Davis Park will host the preliminary final on Sunday, September 10.
WFNL Operations Officer Jayde Ellis said further information regarding venues will be released at a later date.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
