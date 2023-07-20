The Rotary Club of Nhill has marked another momentous year with a special changeover evening on Saturday, July 15, at the Little Desert Lodge.
Rotarian Helen Woodhouse-Herrick said attendees were delighted to see Mary Dalgleish installed as the club's new president.
"Being a small Club we are an important gathering as part of Nhill and still planning to stay on top of it all as a Rotary Club in our district," she said.
"Unfortunately our little towns dotted along side of us have no longer a Rotary Club but Nhill is surviving strongly."
Mrs Woodhouse-Herrick said the dinner was beautiful, yet simple
"It was home comfort food of roast meal and apple crumble pudding along with drinks from the bar," she said.
"We must congratulate and thank the Managers of the Lodge, Vikki and Mick for their participation in making our evening such a success."
Past president John Millington acknowledged Past president Laurie Robins who has now retired from his 31 years of Rotary service.
"[John's] kind words and of reminiscing over the years of Rotary of which Laurie was highly involved in," Mrs Woodhouse-Herrick said. "We wish Laurie and wife Kath all the best with their future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.