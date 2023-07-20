The Wimmera Mail-Times
Mary Dalgleish installed as new Nhill Rotary president

By Ben Fraser
July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
New Rotary Club of Nhill president Mary Dalgleish (middle) with DGN Christine Dufty, Wayne Madden and Nhill Rotarians. Picture supplied
The Rotary Club of Nhill has marked another momentous year with a special changeover evening on Saturday, July 15, at the Little Desert Lodge.

