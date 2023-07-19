Horsham CWA President Helen Torey said the club's Christmas in July weekend was one of the club's most successful fundraisers in a long time.
"More than 80 people came through the hall and enjoyed the stalls and the afternoon tea packs we prepared, and it was one of the best weekends we have arranged," she said.
The CWA Hall on Pynsent Street, Horsham was decked out with Christmas decorations, wreaths, trees, and gifts to celebrate an early festive season.
Funds raised by this event and others throughout the year are distributed to organisations that care for the needs of people experiencing hardship.
"Everyone seemed to have a good time and they enjoyed the afternoon tea packs we prepared. The members were very happy with the success of the weekend," Ms Torey said.
The CWA is a Community Service organisation that serves women & children in rural areas.
The CWA general meetings are held on the first Friday of each month at the CWA Hall, 37 McPherson St, Horsham, beginning at 1.30 pm. Craft days are held at 10.00 am, 2nd & 3rd Mondays, and new members are welcome.
