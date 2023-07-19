The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham CWA's Christmas in July raised record funds

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham CWA Club decked out their hall, ready for a weekend of celebrations. Picture supplied.
Horsham CWA Club decked out their hall, ready for a weekend of celebrations. Picture supplied.

Horsham CWA President Helen Torey said the club's Christmas in July weekend was one of the club's most successful fundraisers in a long time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.