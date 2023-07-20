Stawell Warriors v Ararat Rats
According to Rats coach Tahnee Walker, making the most of turnovers will be key when it faces the Warriors at North Park in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 22.
"That's the one thing we did really good was turning the ball over, but we struggled to get it out of defence," Walker said.
In its first meeting at a wet Alexandra Oval, the Rats defeated the Warriors by eight goals, but Walker is wary of its strong defensive unit.
"You could see that they were going to be a strong, formidable partnership early on in the year," Walker said.
Additionally, attempting to quell the influence of Warriors centre Jemma Clarkson is a priority.
"Her drive really does dictate a lot of their success, and her on-court presence is really important to them. So it'll be key for us to try and manage her as well as we can," Walker said.
Despite this, the matches between the local rivals are always close, no matter where they enter on the ladder.
"It doesn't matter where either team are sitting on the ladder, it's always a tight game. Their supporters are pretty loud and boisterous and get around their girls quite well," Walker said.
"If we can get over the line this week, I think it'll do wonders for the girls' confidence leading into the next few games that we know we have to win."
The Warriors enter this match full of confidence after a round 13 win over fourth-placed Dimboola.
Ebony Summers shot 37 goals for the Warriors.
Meg Walker stood out in wing defence, and goal attacker Dakota Cosson joined her in the best.
Horsham Demons v Nhill Tigers
Horsham faces its third top-five opponent in four weeks when it hosts the Tigers at St Brigid's Stadium.
The Demons enter the round with a 41-67 win over the Rats at Alexandra Oval.
Georgia Batson shot 31 goals for Horsham, while Georgie Carberry spent time in the attacking goal ring.
With its 51-31 win over Warrack and Dimboola's loss to Stawell, Nhill moved into fourth place on the A grade ladder.
Sydney Thorogood returned to the Tigers' goal ring for the first time since round three and starred with a 33-goal performance.
Jenna Schneider's also shot 18 goals.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Horsham Saints
The Burras return to the court after its bye and host the undefeated Saints at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Before its bye, Sheridan Petering's side posted its third win over the season with a 43-46 win over the Giants.
Maddison Morgan finished with 27 goals for the Burras.
Wing defender Lucy Brand featured in the best alongside Morgan.
The ladder leaders survived a first-quarter scare in its round 13 match with the Giants.
Southern Mallee led by three goals at the first change before a second-quarter blitz from the Saints.
Jorja Clode's 53 goals saw her pass 500 goals for the season.
Wing attacker Megan Byrne featured in the best for the third time this season.
Southern Mallee Giants v Dimboola Roos
The Giants and Roos will hope to reverse last-start defeats in its round 14 clash at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
After a strong first quarter which saw the Giants lead the Saints at quarter time, the Saints recorded a 35-goal win at St Brigid's Stadium.
A grade rookie Tia Credlin equalled her personal best performance with 20 goals.
Giants co-coach Steph Thomson shot 33 goals.
In its third versus fourth clash against Stawell in round 13, Dimboola reduced its half time margin from seven goals to four but could not keep up with the Warriors.
Olivia Jorgensen shot 31 of the Roos' 38 goals.
Holly Ross and Indy Ward impressed in the defensive goal ring.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
