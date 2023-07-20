The Laharum Demons will host the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in round 13 of the HDFNL A grade netball competition at Cameron Oval on Saturday, July 22.
This will be the second time these teams have met during the 2023 season, with Laharum claiming a nine-goal win in the opening round of the season.
While Laharum sits second on the HDFNL ladder, but the fourth placed Noradjuha Quantong is not a team the Demons can sleep on.
The Bombers count the league's leading goal scorer, Shannon Couch, amongst its ranks and has beaten high quality teams, including the 2022 minor premiers, Kalkee.
But, Laharum coach, Olivia Jones believes the Demons have the perfect defence for Couch.
"Shannon [Couch] is extremely tall, and she's been such a dominant goal shooter with her height and strength for the whole season, but, I think we match that beautifully in Rebecca McIntyre,"
"She's equally as tall as [Couch], so they'll have such an awesome battle between the two of them."
Despite the threat Noradjuha Quantong can pose, Laharum's focus heading into the game remains on itself.
"We try to focus on ourselves ... because if you worry too much about the other side, you can lose focus on your gameplay," Jones said.
According to Jones, both teams will be missing key players heading into the game, including Demons key attacking player, Caitlin Story, who picked up an ankle injury in round 10 against Natimuk United.
"I think both teams will be looking to utilize their bench, which is a great opportunity to see the depth of both sides," she said.
While the Bombers may pose a threat to Laharum, the Demons are relishing the challenge and the opportunity to see how both side's have developed through 2023.
"It's always nice knowing that we're playing against a team that is going to be within finals," Jones said.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Edenhope Apsley
The undefeated Edenhope Apsley head to Jeparit Recreation Reserve to take on the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in round 13 of the HDFNL.
When the Saints met the Storm in the season's opening contest, Edenhope Apsley won all four quarters, including a 17 goal opening quarter, to claim a 35 goal win.
Edenhope Apsley has carried that momentum through each round of the 2023 season, and now is locked into a final position, unlikely to be moved from the top of the ladder.
Jeparit Rainbow is in a tight contest with Pimpinio, Rupanyup and Noradjuha Quantong for the minor finals placings.
A win for the Storm could elevate the side as high as fifth, but a loss could set the side a tall task to climb back to the top six.
Rupanyup vs Natimuk United
The Rupanyup Panthers will host the Natimuk United Rams at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 22.
Natimuk United is the side against which the Panthers announced itself as a force this season, with several changes to the side's preferred line up for 2023, the Panthers beat the Rams 50-25 in round one.
Only a few weeks ago, the Rupanyup Panthers looked to be in a tight battle to hold its place on the league's top six.
However, over the last two weekends, as coach Georgia Hiscock has returned to the court, the side has earned some strong results.
In round 11 the Panthers held Laharum to a one goal margin, while a week later, Rupanyup beat Noradjuha Quantong.
Natimuk United would need to be maximising every opportunity to keep its narrowing finals hopes alive, but the Panthers are likely too strong for the Rams to get on top of.
Harrow Balmoral vs Kalkee
Harrow Balmoral take on Kalkee at the Balmoral Recreation Reserve in round 13.
The Southern Roos were a new look side when the team took to the A grade netball court against Kalkee in round one, even so, Kalkee were giving nothing away.
The Kee's won 62-18, with a particularly strong third quarter, where the side scored 25 goals.
Kalkee will be looking to keep its momentum high as finals draw nearer while Harrow Balmoral may be able to look at this game as its yard stock for how much the side has developed in 2023.
Taylors Lake vs Pimpinio
The Pimpinio Tigers hope to hold onto a spot inside the HDFNL's top six when the side travels to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake.
The Tigers sit in sixth and will not want to give away any results as it could cost the side a finals berth.
While Taylors Lake has looked good in its return to the HDFNL's A grade competition, and picked up multiple wins, a Pimpinio side in the finals fight may prove a difficult task for the Lakers.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
