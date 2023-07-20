Renovated home, central position

Close to all town amenities, the river, shops, post office, men's shed and community centre, this property also has enough yard space to enjoy your love of gardening.
Three bedrooms all have floating laminate floors and ceiling fans, and the main has a split system air-conditioner.
The lounge includes a wood heater and another split system unit, along with cathedral ceilings. The updated kitchen is tiled and has an electric wall oven and hotplates, plus a dishwasher. There is a separate tiled dining room.
Outside features a rainwater tank, an outside office and workshop, plus a 5kW solar system. There is a freestanding carport at the rear of the block, plus another carport alongside the front door.
