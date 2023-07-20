The Wimmera Mail-Times
17 Wimmera Street, Dimboola

By House of the Week
July 21 2023 - 9:10am
Renovated home, central position
Renovated home, central position

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 17 Wimmera Street, Dimboola
  • $319,000
  • Agency: Aaron Lewis Property Agents
  • Contact: Aaron Lewis 0418 824 724
  • Inspect: By appointment

Close to all town amenities, the river, shops, post office, men's shed and community centre, this property also has enough yard space to enjoy your love of gardening.

