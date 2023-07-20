A Community Information Session about the shovel-ready Solar Farm to begin construction at the end of this year attracted a steady flow of people on Tuesday, July 18, in the Horsham Town Hall.
"About 25 people came through during the afternoon, and we had the opportunity to answer questions and provide them with an update on the farm's progress," Helen Kennedy said.
Ms Kennedy is the Community and Stakeholder Manager for ESCO Pacific OX2 and was joined by Rhianon Olle, Head of Developing, at the Community Information Session.
Visitors were provided with answers to the most frequently asked questions, including health risks, local community benefits, and environmental concerns.
Mr and Mrs Baker from Riverside attended the session and said they had followed the development progress for the past five years and were in favour of increasing the use of solar power.
The Solar Farm will be developed on 196 hectares of privately owned farmland five kilometres east of Horsham and is estimated to provide clean energy to 55,7000 homes.
The Horsham Solar Farm is one of two approved by the Horsham Rural City Council, which issued the go-ahead for two major solar farming enterprises in the municipality in January 2018.
Cr Clarke said it would be important for the two companies to work closely with neighbours and the community throughout the process.
"These projects are significant for the region. With a combined total investment of $470 million, incorporating up to 1,290,000 solar panels, the new solar farms will generate substantial economic activity during the initial construction phase and with their ongoing operations," she said.
