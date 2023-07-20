The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Barbeques Galore will move to temporary premises after they close their doors on Friday July 21.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Dellar and Greer Dellar of Barbeques Galore Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Kevin Dellar and Greer Dellar of Barbeques Galore Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Barbeques Galore will close its doors on Friday, July 21 but will reopen from temporary premises at 44 Hamilton Street the following week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.