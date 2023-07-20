Barbeques Galore will close its doors on Friday, July 21 but will reopen from temporary premises at 44 Hamilton Street the following week.
Shoppers took the opportunity to support the Horsham business and grab a bargain at the same time in the past few weeks after learning a business that had served the community for four decades would be closing its doors.
After unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with developers of a new subdivision adjoining the property they lease, owners Kevin and Greer Dellar decided to close their business a few weeks ago after they were issued with a termination of their lease.
They will leave the premises on Darlott Street on Friday, July 21.
"But one door closes, and another one opens," Ms. Dellar said this week, "we have been offered a shed to move our stock to, and we will operate from there for the next few months."
The new premises at 44 Hamilton Street Horsham will be temporary but will give the Dellars time to provide ongoing service to their customers and continue selling the remaining stock. They can be contacted on 0429 821 541 and 0439 826 187.
"We haven't decided what our hours will be yet, but once we move out of here on Friday, we'll have the chance to think about that," Ms Dellar said.
Mr and Ms Dellar said, "The public support has been overwhelming. From the first-day people found out what had happened to us, they understood and were kind. We have received numerous cards, letters, and best wishes, and for that, we are so grateful."
The Dellars said they have had people lining up to be served. The response has been so excellent.
"We want to take this opportunity to thank the community for their kindness and generosity," Mr Dellar said.
Mr and Mrs Dellar said when faced with closing their business, "The proposed carriageway for the easement (from Darlott Street) in the new development reduced our ability to use our forklift to load and unload stock from semi-trailers, and the development will reduce the number of carparks we had and need.".
The Horsham Rural City Council passed a motion in December 2022 to grant a permit for commercial development at No 99-101 Wilson Street Horsham, including creating a carriageway easement at 58 Darlot Street Horsham.
K and G Dellar & others are listed for a compulsory conference with VCAT on July 27, 2023 and if not resolved, a final hearing will proceed on August 24, 25, 2023.
Mr and Ms Dellar said they would proceed with the VCAT hearing.
