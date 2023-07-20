Warracknabeal lawn bowls champion, Josh Barry, won the para singles competition at Bowls Australia's inaugural National Development Series.
Beginning on Tuesday, July 11 at the Broadbeach Bowls Club on the Gold Coast, the competition involved two days of a round robin format before finals were played on Thursday, July 13.
The tournament pitted some of the best lawn bowlers from Bowls Australia's emerging, pathways and para squads in a team format.
"It was good [because] It had the conditions the same as international level so if you happen to get in the Jackeroos side you basically know what it's going to be like," Barry said
Barry, went undefeated in the para singles' round robin phase on the Tuesday, hclaiming three wins to qualify for Thursday's final against New South Wales Para athlete, and Fred McConnell.
On the Wednesday, Barry partnered with Western Australia Para Athlete, Jodie Nikolic, to compete in the para pairs competition, earning a spot in the final after a close contest in the rounds phase.
Thursday was all about finals, with Barry set to compete in two events.
First he bolted to the para singles gold, beating 21-11.
However, Barry missed out on dual golds, with Victorian para athlete, Allison East, and Queenslander, Brett Sellers getting the better of Barry and Nikolic in the para pairs final.
Barry did achieve one further victory, with yellow team narrowly claiming the overall team's competition, based on points accrued through the round robin phase and the finals.
Barry has spent a lot of time on bowling greens lately.
"I've been playing balls nearly everywhere I can," he said.
He competed in the Australian Open, also on the Gold Coast in June, where he, and teammate, Anthony Bonnell, made it to the quarter finals of the men's doubles tournament.
While becoming the National Development Series' inaugural para singles champion does hold its own significance, Barry said it is the field of competitors made the event.
"You're playing alongside some of the best juniors and ones that will probably play into the Jackaroos soon," he said.
"And you're making friends with them and getting to know them and they get to know you better as well."
From the Gold Coast tournament, Barry is not putting down his bowling balls for long, he flew to Darwin on the weekend following the Development Series to compete in more bowls competitions.
After which he plans fly home to play for the Wimmera Whippets in Football Integration Development Association's grand final on Sunday, August 6.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
