Josh Barry claims gold in Bowls Australia's National Development Series

John Hall
By John Hall
July 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Warracknabeal's lawn bowls champion Josh Barry shows off his award for winning the para singles at Bowls Australia's National Development Series on the Gold Coast. Picture cotributed by Bowls Australia.
Warracknabeal lawn bowls champion, Josh Barry, won the para singles competition at Bowls Australia's inaugural National Development Series.

