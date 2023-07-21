Mitch Martin is crucial to the Horsham Saints' squad, but overall team success comes before personal accolades.
The 2022 club best and fairest booted 10 goals in the Saints' round 13 WFNL win over the Giants on Saturday, July 15.
"10 goals is a pretty cool thing to do. But I guess, [I'm here to] just kind of play my part and help my team out," Martin said.
"It's good to have the club up and going again. It's just enjoying your footy, and 10 goals is just like a little bit of a bonus. But I'm glad that we just got the win."
Martin returned to the club in the pre-season and is enjoying the freedom of where he plays.
"I'm loving it here. I probably got more flexibility to play more mid or forward. So yeah, wherever I'm feeling comfortable is where I like to play," Martin said.
Through 12 matches, Martin has featured in the best on seven occasions.
His 10-goal haul saw him kick his 39th goal of the season and overtake Jarrod Garth at the top of the league's goal kicking.
"Garthy is a massive presence, so he obviously takes a pretty good defender. But we've got five other forwards who all take a good defender as well," Martin said.
"That's I think that's the best thing about our team is we don't just rely on one or two players. We have a mixture of people that go down there who can all kick some goals."
This depth of talent has seen the Saints rise up the ladder after they missed finals in the 2022 season.
The Saints sit in second place on the WFNL ladder, now two games clear of Southern Mallee in third place.
"We're all starting to gel. Look at our team, we're all 23 or 22 (years old) and a bit younger. So we're all about the same age," Martin said.
"We've just got so much confidence at the moment. We're just having fun."
Martin believes the younger players have helped drive the standards at training and on game day.
"But I feel like every single younger player has lifted, and you can see that by the way we're playing," Martin said.
"You've got young kids pointing to the senior players where to get to and things like that, and it shows on the scoreboard."
With five rounds remaining in the regular season, Martin knows the Saints need to improve to make a deep finals run.
"But now we're getting to the tougher part of the season. We're going to have to lift again."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
