Horsham
July 23
The Holistic & Psychic Expo will feature psychics and alternative health and wellbeing practitioners. The Holistic & Psychic Expo will feature psychics, palmists, astrologers and tarot readers as well as alternative health and wellbeing practitioners and associated products and services. Also featured are ecologically sustainable products.
Stawell
July 29
Don't miss out on the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience. See the incredible Fleetwood Mac cover band Tusk live in concert at the Stawell Harness Racing Club. Tickets are $75 each which includes a two course meal and entertainment. For more information, call 5358 1237.
Speed
August 2-3
Now in it's 43rd year the Mallee Machinery Field Days is gearing up for another massive two-day event. The event has developed a reputation for its excellent and extensive displays of the latest developments in machinery - big and small. Organisers are hoping to see around 8500 people walk through the gates over the two days - Wednesday, August 2, and Thursday, August 3.
Hamilton
August 6-7
Sheepvention returns for 2023 on Sunday, August 6, and Monday, August 7. Enjoy two action-packed days of Western Victoria's biggest Sheep and Agricultural field days, attracting more than 500 traders and 25,000 patrons.
Ararat
August 12
After four years of performing at sold out shows across the country, soprano and tenor powerhouse legends Marina Prior and David Hobson embark on their Encore Tour, 'The 2 Of Us'. With brand new songs, back-stage and life stories, as well as the classics from their vast repertoire.
Willaura
October 7
Mark your calendars for the arrival of Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall. Held at the Willaura Memorial Hall, the smash-hit sell-out shindig packed with songbirds, showgirls and gothic glamazons.
