The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

24 hour Shear madness calling sponsors to support mental health

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last years shearing team, Brody Mifsud, Roger Mifsud and Corey Mifsud. Picture supplied
Last years shearing team, Brody Mifsud, Roger Mifsud and Corey Mifsud. Picture supplied

Raising money for LETS TALK, an organisation breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health, a selected team of shearers will shear for a gruelling 24 hours straight this December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.