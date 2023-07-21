Raising money for LETS TALK, an organisation breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health, a selected team of shearers will shear for a gruelling 24 hours straight this December.
Committee member Brooke Siegle said it's one of the most physically and mentally demanding experiences for shearers, but a cause that's well worth the efforts involved.
Expanding their team to six shearers this year, Josh and Brandon Bone from Nhill and Phil Edwards from south west Victoria will join returning father and son shearers Roger, Corey and Brody Mifsud from Mortlake and Warnambool for the 24-hour shearing marathon.
The chosen organisation, LETS TALK is a not-for-profit that aims to empower and educate communities, particularly in regional areas to support their mental health, a cause that's incredibly close to the shear-a-thon team.
Corey Mifsud who will return to the shears this year after an 18-month break said he's personally been affected with poor mental health and knows how hard it is to reach out for help, bringing this years selected organisation closer to home.
"I know I'm very stubborn, so it's about getting the right help in and the right pathways to get the ball rolling, it's a very difficult place to get out of," Mr Mifsud said.
Reaching his goal of shearing over 1000 sheep in the 2021 event, he said spurring him through was the thought of beating his Dad's number and hugging his son Levi once that final hour ended.
"Sponsors and donations are our biggest thing at the moment, we can't get anything moving without getting some merch out there and without promoting our event," Mr Mifsud said.
Ms Siegel explained that the event goes over 36 hours and is run like a work day, shearers will have small breaks in between a shearing run to ensure they can keep up food and water intake, but shearing time is 24 hours.
"With the three shearers we had in 2021, it was a bit of a struggle, not just mentally but your physical health as well and preparing yourself to go into such a marathon, well it takes a lot of will power and a lot of mental capacity to psych yourself up to get to that point," she said.
"I don't shear for the 24 hours but I'm there for the whole 36 and it's even exhausting for me, let alone putting my body on the line like them."
The big day will take place at Warnambool Showgrounds, shearing pavilion, beginning Friday, December 8, heading late into the following Saturday evening.
With an essential support team behind the scenes of the event and in the lead up, they're hoping for sponsors to assist in costs leading up to the event to support the entirely volunteer based network, which anyone eager to get support can contact 24hrshearingmadness@gmail.com.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
