A beginners guide to garden colour schemes and palettes

Home is your haven, refuge, place of rest, relaxation and restoration.
Somewhere you can charge your batteries each night before another big day.
A place to rest on the weekend and somewhere to share food and drink with your loved ones. For some - it's a place to raise kids and start a family.
For others, it's a home for your fur babies.
Whatever the makeup of your family, we can agree that home should be a place where you feel comfortable, safe and secure.
And part of making a home for yourself includes ensuring your garden looks and feels fantastic to spend time in.
Part of achieving this can mean investing in your outdoor yard design, including creating colour schemes and palettes in your garden.
But how do you go about this? It's pretty simple, but this informative article will remove some of the mystery and teach you the basics.
Read on to discover more.
If you have Colorbond fencing or timber fencing, you can make it a feature part of your garden by painting it a specific colour. A plain timber or colorbond fence is rather drab and dull, but with a coat of paint, you can bring it to life. The colour you choose will depend on the rest of your garden's palette or colour scheme, but this is your chance to make a bold statement. A bright yellow, burnt orange or even a vibrant red can be an excellent choice for a feature fence, or perhaps you'd prefer some muted neutral tones such as a white, cream, pale eggshell blue or teal. The good thing about painting your fence is that you can always paint over it again if you change your preferences down the line.
Green is the colour of nature, with so much flora containing this colour due to chlorophyll. Green creates a calm, soothing vibe and is perfect to relax in. You can quickly achieve lots of green in your garden with your lawn, some small shrubs or even larger trees. Human eyes can detect lots of nuance in green, so green makes the perfect base coat for your garden's colour palette.
Using a palette of neutral whites against your green backdrop is a timeless garden design scheme. It makes your outdoor space feel sophisticated, serene and sublime. White will bring a sense of freshness, purity and light that is harder to achieve with other colours. White flowers will add a splash of light to shadowed areas and are perfect for underneath trees. The white will shine brightly against your green lawn or shrubs. Make sure you mix up flower sizes, shapes and textures to take advantage of this dazzling colour.
Blue is a rarer colour in the plant kingdom, but it is worth hunting down some bright, bold blue tones for your garden. You can use shades of blue, too - such as violet, purple or other blue-toned flowers. Some choices for a blue-toned space include agapanthus, salvias, hydrangeas and violets. Blue works particularly well when offset against grey foliage.
One way you can achieve a great look in your garden with artificial materials is with tile mosaics on flower pots, pavers, or a feature wall. You can make your own mosaics, which is time-consuming but guarantees you'll have it how you want it to look. If you're time-poor, buy mosaic tiles and install them yourself. Mirrored glass in a coloured mosaic tile will create a glittering, refractive display that dazzles and impresses.
Pretty in Pink
Pink is an excellent soft pastel tone, with various flowers available in various hues, from deep, almost dark magenta to paler shades. Cool pinks will bring a hint of blue, whereas warm pinks have a touch of yellow. Depending on position and volume, pink can be used to make a bold statement or as a more subtle touch.
Pink is an excellent choice for a romantic cottage garden aesthetic and will look amazing when mixed with pastels or mauves. You can make a bold statement by mixing a scarlet, vibrant pink with oranges or yellows.
Red tones speak of passion, fire and focus. Red blooms work well with purples, pinks, oranges and your green backdrop. You'll find a range of red tones in nature, from roses to bottlebrushes or even poppies. Red is an intense, bold colour that will make a firm statement in your well-designed garden.
This helpful article has shared a beginner's guide to garden colour schemes and palettes. We've covered how to make a backdrop using greens and fill in the rest of the palette and colour scheme with various blooms. Good luck in your garden design journey; what else can you think of adding?
