A beginners guide to garden colour schemes and palettes

If you have Colorbond fencing or timber fencing, you can make it a feature part of your garden by painting it a specific colour. A plain timber or colorbond fence is rather drab and dull, but with a coat of paint, you can bring it to life. The colour you choose will depend on the rest of your garden's palette or colour scheme, but this is your chance to make a bold statement. A bright yellow, burnt orange or even a vibrant red can be an excellent choice for a feature fence, or perhaps you'd prefer some muted neutral tones such as a white, cream, pale eggshell blue or teal. The good thing about painting your fence is that you can always paint over it again if you change your preferences down the line.