The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have re-signed senior football coach Damian Cameron to lead the side for a third season in 2024.
Noradjuha Quantong Bombers president, Matt Treacy said its Cameron's experience and his ability to get the most out of his side that has led to the club re-signing him.
"We've seen the signs that Damian's got all the characteristics that's needed," he said.
"We can just see from what he's already delivered that he's the right man to take us forward."
Cameron arrived at the Noradjuha Quantong in 2022, taking on the role of co-coach alongside Gareth Hose, with previous tenures at the helm of both Tatyoon in the MDFL, and Minyip-Murtoa in the WFNL.
While 2022 saw the Bombers narrowly miss finals as the club dealt with several injuries, 2023 has proven more fruitful.
The club has won eight of its 12 games so far this season and sits firmly inside the top six, almost certain to play finals.
"We're happy with how we're going, the club's happy with what I'm doing, I'm happy to move forward with it," said Cameron.
"It's just a great family club, and my family's really enjoyed our time there.
"And, the way the senior football team is tracking along at the moment, it's a good young group and, I'm excited to see if we can achieve something either this year or pushing into next year."
Cameron's early appointment for 2024 is about creating the stability for the club to build its football program on according to Treacy, with Cameron looking to keep things consistent with what has worked for the side this season.
"We're happy with how we're going [in 2023] and so we'll do a lot of things the same," he said.
"Our core group is 22/23 years old, so they're all going to improve themselves and it's just about getting the best out of what we're doing and keeping to our guns."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
