With seven best player mentions each in 2023, Noradjuha Quantong will welcome James Hallett and coach, Damian Cameron back to its side for round 13, as the side looks to re gather momentum after a tight loss to Rupanyup.
The Panthers will look to back up last week's win against Natimuk United, but will have to do it without Oliver Timms, who has been among the side's best in four of his five games this season.
Kalkee coach, and ruckman Doug Grining re-joins his side for round 13 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League after missing his side's clash with Jeparit Rainbow.
While Jakob Butcher and Daniel Launer are missing from the side's list.
Jeparit Rainbow's star recruits, William Hutchison and Matthew Synoradzki, are missing from the Storm's round 13 team list, as well as SANFL player, Antonio James.
Nicholas Yarran, who has been named best player in all but one of his appearances for the Storm in 2023 headlines this weekend's inclusions.
Edenhope Apsley midfielder, Corey Williams is missing from the Saints list after being named among the team's best in round 12.
While six-time best player in 2023, Josh Roman returns to the side having been listed as a half forward in round 11.
Will Burbury is Harrow Balmoral's biggest omission from the squad that played in round 12, although Michael Close has been left off for a second week.
Hamish Bennett returns to Kaniva-Leeor United's team for round 13, having picked up seven best player mentions in his 10 games this season.
However, Cougars captain, Jock Maddern, is an omission from the side.
The Swifts' Seth Blake has kicked 10 goals in the last to rounds for the Baggies, but has been left off the side's round 13 list.
Thomas Cairns and the under 17's league leading goal scorer, Austin Giusa return to the side.
Taylors Lake have released a line up unchanged from the side that took on Edenhope Apsley in round 12.
Ins: Lewis Thompson, Josh Roman
Outs: Corey Williams, Joshua Robinson
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Jesse Isse, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman. Christopher La Rocca, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Jak Butler, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Flynn Loft, Jak Ryan
Ins: Tom Conheady, Callum Hobbs, Lachlan Stevenson
Outs: Will Burbury, Peter Fort, Joshua Grant
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Gregory Hamilton, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Tom Conheady, Callum Hobbs, Lachlan Stevenson, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Charlie Stewart
Ins: Nicholas Yarran, Matthew Thomas, Murphy Leach, Jake Parry
Outs: Matthew Synoradzki, William Hutchison, Antonio James, Charles Wild, Benjamin Smith
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Javadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, Trent Burgoyne, Jake Parry, William Batson, Dean Perkins, Zachary Pietzsch
Ins: Doug Grining, Vincent Macalinga
Outs: Jakob Butcher, Daniel Launer
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn, Justin Williams.
Ins: Hamish Bennett, Justin Marra, Jake O'Connor, Corey Natt
Outs: Koby Goodlet, Dylan Munn, Jock Maddern, Luke Bennett
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Beau Nunan, Justin Marra, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Jake O'Connor, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn, Corey Natt
Not yet announced
Not yet announced
Ins: Damian Cameron, James Hallett
Outs: Brodie Hausler, Ben Scott
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Cam Bruce, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Damian Cameron, Dylan Busby, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Nil
Outs: Dylan Thomas
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Charlie Gardner, Frederick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Angus Burns, Scott Niewand
Outs: Oliver Timms, Jakob Davis
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Cooper Reading, Mitchell Gleeson, Connor Weidemann, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Tom Athur, Angus Burns, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston
Ins: Thomas Cairns, Austin Giusa
Outs: Jack Hoffman, Seth Blake
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Max MacMahon, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Austin Giusa
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Jake Parfett, Tristan March, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Geordi Astrides, Samuel Kamstra, Adam Hall
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
