Noradjuha Quantong boosted by Cameron, Hallett return | HDFNL team list R13

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
The Rupanyup Panthers running onto Quantong Recreation Reserve to take on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in round 12 of the HDFNL. Picture by John Hall
With seven best player mentions each in 2023, Noradjuha Quantong will welcome James Hallett and coach, Damian Cameron back to its side for round 13, as the side looks to re gather momentum after a tight loss to Rupanyup.

John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

