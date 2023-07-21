Police seek witnesses to Wilson Street incident

Victoria Police are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident on Wilson Street in Horsham earlier this month.
Leading Senior Constable Robert Martin said Horsham police are seeking information in relation to an exchange on Monday, July 17, 2023.
"We are looking for dashcam footage or witness accounts in relation to an interaction between 4.30pm and 5pm near the F45 gym opposite Woolworths," LSC Martin said.
"We're investigating an incident involving a pedestrian standing next to a car and a motorist travelling along Wilson Street."
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Horsham Police are also seeking assistance in locating a vehicle stolen between late hours of July 13, 2023 and early hours of July 14, 2023, in the Horsham area.
The vehicle is a White Ford Ranger with body kit, registration 1OT9RY.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle please contact Senior Constable Zivkovic at Horsham Police Station.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
