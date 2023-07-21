The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Police seek witnesses to Wilson Street incident

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated July 21 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident on Wilson Street in Horsham on July 16. File picture
Victoria Police are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident on Wilson Street in Horsham on July 16. File picture

Victoria Police are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident on Wilson Street in Horsham earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.