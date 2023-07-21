'Mum's Taxi' is soon to go out of business

As I sail around town in the front passenger seat of a little white hatchback, with my 'L' plater baby girl behind the wheel, I have great clarity about my motherhood journey quickly reaching a crucial pinnacle.
In less than twelve months, my third daughter will be 18-years-old, meaning all of my children will be able to drive themselves anywhere they need to go.
I'll be out of business as 'Mum's Taxi', and a lifetime of vital opportunities for conversations at close quarters looking forward, will have vanished into thin air, seemingly disappearing as suddenly as they arrived.
I know I'll still be needed - the state of our bank accounts makes that clear enough - but that one special driving dependence will be gone.
You have to chat about life when you're getting from 'a' to 'b' in the car together.
Picking up after someone, paying the bills or throwing in a load of washing, might very well mean you are needed, and you feel the weight of it, but those supportive tasks don't feel like activities that are helping build your offspring's stress resilience.
Even cooking a meal together or watching a movie don't necessarily provide the same time to talk about the deepest issues in life.
My baby girl and I have a strong relationship, deepened even more by our shock and grief at the loss of my mum - Nanna - three months ago.
We'll always have a good connection, but there won't be that constant need to go places together and gab about everything in the world on the way there and back.
I still have loads of telephone conversations with my busy grown up university student daughters who have moved out of home, but those calls can tend to be made during the highest of highs or the lowest of lows, which isn't quite the same as chewing the fat about all manner of things at 8.30am, 3.30pm then 5.15pm for singing and 6pm for dancing and to and from part time jobs.
My minimum 16 regular car trips a week have come into focus as the pure gold of quality time that they are, and my realisation that they must be treasured has certainly put the brakes on me complaining about always being late!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.