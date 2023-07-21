The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

'Mum's Taxi' is soon to go out of business | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
July 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Mum's Taxi' is soon to go out of business
'Mum's Taxi' is soon to go out of business

As I sail around town in the front passenger seat of a little white hatchback, with my 'L' plater baby girl behind the wheel, I have great clarity about my motherhood journey quickly reaching a crucial pinnacle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.