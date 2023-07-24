The Horsham Demons have celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 2003 Wimmera Football League seniors premiership.
On Saturday, May 6, Horsham's 2003 premiership members gathered at Horsham City Oval as the Demons took on Ararat.
Former board member Rod Dumesny said it was a long time coming after a challenging period in the 1990s after its last senior premiership in 1989.
"For that 10-year period from the early 1990s to early 2000s, there wasn't too many highlights for the football club," Dumesny said.
The turning point for the Demons came in 1996 when now-life member Jeff Both took over as club chairman.
"He [Both] changed the committee to a board of directors.
"That was a big changing point in the club, I believe. Because when you change your board of directors, everyone was responsible for their own portfolio," Dumesny said.
Dumesny became the director of the junior football portfolio in 1998, a role crucial to the club's connection between its junior and senior programs.
"We did a hell of a lot of work with the juniors in those days and got really good people coaching and looking after people. It still goes today," Dumesny said.
"Even today, we have coaches of the juniors that people would love to have coaching their seniors.
It was something that was embedded in us that we teach our juniors how to play footy."
The last piece of the premiership puzzle was the senior coach.
"They just had a group of young kids that have actually gone through their junior system that were actually still at the club," Smith said.
"That was a real positive thing. For me to come in as a coach, it was a massive drawcard."
The Demons were defeated in the preliminary final of the 2002 season, which created hunger and drive to go further in 2003.
However, in round one of the 2003 season, Ararat defeated Horsham by over 15 goals at Alexandra Oval.
"We were a bit shocked because we've worked so hard and were so hungry throughout the pre-season," Smith said.
"I thought it was going to really put us on the back foot. From that second game onwards, we didn't drop a game."
The Demons had got the best of the Warriors in its two regular-season meetings.
In round two, the Demons claimed a 24.22 (172)-7.11 (53) win at home.
The round 11 clash saw Horsham defeat the Warriors 15.17 (107)-12.11 (83).
Horsham also defeated Stawell by 20 points in the second sem-final to win straight to the grand final.
"We were very thankful that we were playing good footy through the final series, and we were able to get that position in the grand final first and then have a week off," Smith said.
The Warriors had to go through a bruising preliminary final against local rivals Ararat.
"Stawell had to do a pretty tough. They played some pretty hefty games and came from behind in two of their finals," Smith said.
"They got bashed around every time we played Stawell," Smith said.
With the 13-year gap between premierships, midfielder Warren Frost was the only Horsham player to have tasted premiership success with the club in 1989.
At a sun-drenched Anzac Park, the Demons took a 4.2 (26)-3.1 (19 lead into quarter time.
A four-goal to two second term extended Horsham's lead to 23 points at the long break.
As the game wore on, the Warriors became desperation grew.
Coach Jamie Solyom and Scott Nicholson were reported for striking.
The Demons' fitness enabled them to maintain the lead it had built at half-time.
As the final siren blared, the score was 14.16 (100)-11.9 (75).
League-leading goal kicker David Johns kicked four goals for Horsham.
Andrew Carter and Jarrod Wright featured in the best.
Forward Sam Anyon booted five goals for the Warriors.
Midfielder Trent Leslie was awarded the Binns Medal for the best on the ground.
"Our big key for the year was our strength and our fitness. We just worked so hard at getting our body strong. And we were sort of ahead of any other club at the time," Smith said.
"It kept their injuries to a minimum. And we ended up playing the whole season and only use 27 players."
Smith believed the drought-breaking premiership made Horsham an attractive proposition for players.
"Once we had that first year of success in '03, recruitment wise just went to another level. Everyone was wanting to come to Horsham to play in this team."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
