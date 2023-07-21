Coleman Schache is one of four changes for the Southern Mallee Giants for its round 14 clash with the Roos at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 22.
He missed the round 13 match against the Horsham Saints at Coughlin Park.
Schache will join Josh Bromley-Lynch, Matt Bellinger and Riley Lehmann coming into the side.
Lehmann will play his first game of senior football in 2023 after he played in the Reserves in rounds 10 and 13.
Luke Mahony, Jackson Fisher, Dylan Marshman and Jaiden Cook are out.
Dimboola has two big outs of its own.
Ben Miller and Sam Godden are out of Jack Landt's side.
Dylan Landt and Harper Harradine come in.
Harradine has impressed in four senior matches to date.
The Horsham Saints are unchanged from its side, who defeated Southern Mallee by 56 points in round 13.
Stawell has made two changes for its clash with local rivals Ararat at North Park.
Zebb Nield will play his second match in the Seniors for the season.
His first appearance came against Southern Mallee in round one.
Lucky Ika will also make his second senior appearance in 2023.
Lachlan Dalkin and Tommy Williams drop out of the side that defeated Dimboola in round 13.
Horsham has made one change for its return clash with the Tigers at Horsham City Oval.
Jeremy Kemp will make way, with his replacement yet to be named.
Ararat Rats
Not yet announced.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Dylan Landt, Harper Harradine.
Outs: Ben Miller, Sam Godden.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Harper Harradine, Michael Graham, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Dru Pilmore, Will Griffiths.
Horsham Demons
Ins: To be confirmed.
Outs: Jeremy Kemp.
Lineup: Cullen Williams, Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Brody Pope, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Tyge Nelson, Jack Dalziel, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Xavier Pumpa, Benjamin Janetzki, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Nil.
Outs: Nil.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin, Tom Butler.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Nhill Tigers
Not yet announced.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Josh Bromley-Lynch, Coleman Schache, Matt Bellinger, Riley Lehmann.
Outs: Jackson Fisher, Luke Mahony, Dylan Marshman, Jaiden Cook.
Lineup: Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Lou White, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Daniel Garner, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Riley Lehmann.
Stawell Warriors
Ins: Zebb Nield, Lucky Ika.
Outs: Lachlan Dalkin, Tommy Williams.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Tom Eckel, Zebb Nield, Sean Mantell, Samuel Jenkinson, Paul Summers, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, James Sclanders, Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Jesse Barber, Ethan Marrow, Lachlan Holm, Lucky Ika.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
