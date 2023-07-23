Jeparit Rainbow stalwart, Jason Hutson, played his 500th game of football of Saturday when he ran onto Jeparit's' Sir Robert Menzies Park with the club he has called home for the last 35 years.
Now playing in the Storm's reserve side, Hutson took on the Edenhope Apsley Saints in his milestone game in round 13 of the HDFNL on Saturday, July 22.
While Jeparit Rainbow did not pick up the win, Hutson showed that even after 500 games, he can still find his way to the posts.
He kicked one of the Storm's six goals in the side's 17.11 (113) - 6.7 (43).
Talking ahead of Saturday's game, Hutson said looking back on his 500 game career would feel 'pretty good'.
"I've got a lot of memories, a lot of blokes I've met over the 500 games," Hutson said.
"So it's gonna be it's gonna be pretty big and pretty good once once I play it."
When asked what was his best memory when looking back across his years of football with Jeparit, Hutson highlighted his first senior game in 1989.
"I kicked a goal with my first kick which was which was pretty good," he said.
While he also holds high the club's 2009 Mallee Football League (MFL) reserve grade grand final, when Jeparit Rainbow claimed a nail biting one point win against Ouyen United and earned Hutson his only premiership.
And, he see's winning the 2011 MFL reserve grade best and fairest as a moment to remember in his footballing career.
Hutson has been a constant at Jeparit's Football Club over the years and has stuck with the club through many changes.
His senior's debut occurred during Jeparit's, then known as the Redbacks, final season in the Wimmera Football League. The club moved into the Southern Mallee League in 1990.
He was at the club in 1996, when Jeparit merged with its northern neighbours, Rainbow, and moved into the newly created MFL.
And, when the MFL disbanded in 2015, Hutson moved with Jeparit Rainbow into the Horsham District Football and Netball League, with the club adopting the 'Storm' moniker and the colours; green, black, and white.
"I did all my schooling in Jeparit and Rainbow, so had a lot of mates there," he said.
"I've worked in the district most of my life; I did go to Horsham for a couple of years to work but travelled home [for football]."
"I just love the club and want to play there with my mates."
When asked why he stuck with the Jeparit Rainbow Football and Netball club for so long, Hutson's reply was simple.
"it's just a great club," he said.
"There's a lot of blokes I've spent a lot of time with since I was a young bloke [at the club].
"And, I want to be there and keep the club going and any success they have, [I] want to be a part of that."
Hutson has always been ready to help at the club.
"I've pretty much done nearly every role in the club over the years," he said.
"I've been on the committee since 1999 ... was the Treasurer for 13 years, I was the President for six years, and I've coached the Reserves."
Hutson says he still enjoys his football, despite a tougher recovery each week nowadays.
"When you're younger, sort of Sunday, Monday, you weren't too bad, but as you get older, she certainly gets tougher," he said.
"And there's bloke's a lot older than me that are playing, and I don't know how they do it some days.
"But I'm still enjoying it."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
