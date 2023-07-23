The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Jeparit Rainbow's Jason Hutson still enjoying football after 500 games

John Hall
By John Hall
July 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeparit Rainbow stalwart, Jason Hutson played his 500th game for the club he has played with for 35 years on Saturday, July 22. Picture by John Hall
Jeparit Rainbow stalwart, Jason Hutson played his 500th game for the club he has played with for 35 years on Saturday, July 22. Picture by John Hall

Jeparit Rainbow stalwart, Jason Hutson, played his 500th game of football of Saturday when he ran onto Jeparit's' Sir Robert Menzies Park with the club he has called home for the last 35 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.