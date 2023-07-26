The Dimboola Library, Edenhope Community Centre, Hopetoun Senior Citizens Centre, Natimuk Soldiers Memorial Hall, and Nhill Memorial Community Centre have been provided independent backup power sources to maintain their operations without interruption.
"These venues are a central hub in our communities, and we must do everything we can to ensure power is available during emergencies. Residents can now access power to charge their phones, computers, and other devices when no other options are available," Wimmera Emergency Management Team Coordinator Mike Shaw said.
The Wimmera Emergency Management Resource Sharing Partnership is a collaboration between the four Wimmera Councils - Horsham Rural City and Hindmarsh, West Wimmera, and Yarriambiack Shire Councils.
The purpose of the partnership is to support the partner councils to meet their legislated emergency management requirements and to facilitate research and investigate emergency management issues and best practices on behalf of the four participating councils.
Special generator changeover switches have been installed at the Dimboola Library, Edenhope Community Centre, Hopetoun Senior Citizens Centre, Natimuk Soldiers Memorial Hall, and Nhill Memorial Community Centre.
Each centre can operate on generator power when there's a power outage.
Mr Shaw said that councils were responsible for establishing an emergency relief centre during a significant emergency and so this collaboration has allowed the installation of the backup power systems
"Emergency relief centres are where residents can come together to receive information, support, and referrals during an emergency.
