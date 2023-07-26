The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Emergency Management Resource provided five community organisations with independent backup power source.

By Sheryl Lowe
July 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Emergency back-up for four Wimmera Centres. Picture by Shutterstock
Emergency back-up for four Wimmera Centres. Picture by Shutterstock

The Dimboola Library, Edenhope Community Centre, Hopetoun Senior Citizens Centre, Natimuk Soldiers Memorial Hall, and Nhill Memorial Community Centre have been provided independent backup power sources to maintain their operations without interruption.

