Minyip Murtoa defeated Horsham Saints in Jae McGrath's 200th senior match

By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:38am, first published July 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Minyip Murtoa has held off a fast-finishing Horsham Saints in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 22.

