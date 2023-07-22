Minyip Murtoa has held off a fast-finishing Horsham Saints in round 14 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 22.
In what was Jae McGrath's 200th senior match, the Burras held on for the 7.10 (50)-7.8 (50) win at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Saints captain Angus Martin was a late out for Ben Knott's side, and the Burras took advantage in the first term.
Warwick Stone kicked two first-quarter goals as the Minyip Murtoa led by four goals at the first change.
In what was a physical first term, Nic Ballagh went to Mitch Martin in the midfield, and then it was over to John Delahunty when Martin went forward.
The Saints got on the board through Gage Wright 17 minutes into the second term as they kicked three goals in as many minutes.
Two goals was the margin at the long break.
Minyip Murtoa locked the football in its forward half in the third term but only scored 1.5 to the Saints' 1.2.
Despite the inaccurate shooting, the Burras extended its lead to 15 points at the last change.
Mitch Martin wasted no time early in the fourth term.
The league's leading goal kicker converted a set shot from the 50-metre arc for the Saints' fifth goal.
His fourth goal of the afternoon minutes later reduced Minyip Murtoa's lead to three points.
Tanner Smith's snap from the right-forward pocket gave the Burras breathing space before a Martin party trick.
Hemmed into the left forward pocket, Martin snapped on his non-preferred left foot as the football bounced in the vacant goal square.
With less than two minutes remaining, Burras forward Jye Walter pushed up the ground and took a strong contested mark.
From there, Minyip Murtoa played tempo and clung to the two-point win.
Corey Morgan, Tanner Smith and Warwick Stone kicked two goals each for the Burras.
Luke Fisher and John Delahunty finished atop the best.
Mitch Martin kicked five of the Saints' seven goals.
Jordy Keyte impressed for the second straight game.
Patrick Knott joined him at the top of the best.
Stawell Warriors v Ararat Rats
A seven-goal blitz in the second term laid the platform for Ararat's 62-point win over rivals Stawell at North Park.
After James Sclanders kicked the first goal of the second term after a front and centre inside the forward 50, the Rats went on a tear.
Goals to Tom Williamson, Jake Robinson, back-to-back Corey Taylor majors and a Tom Mills set shot extended the lead to 61-points at the long break.
However, Ararat dynamo Jack Ganley had to be helped from the field early in the second quarter with a lower leg injury.
The Warriors had eight individual goal kickers.
James Sclanders and Sean Mantell featured atop the best.
Tom Williamson booted five goals for the Rats.
Two came in the same passage of play after he was awarded a second shot after being taken to the ground after a successful set shot.
Jake Robinson and Kade Bohner finished in the best.
Zach Louder kicked five goals for the Rats in the Reserves' 62-point win.
Southern Mallee Giants v Dimboola Roos
Southern Mallee has capitalised on Dimboola's inaccurate shooting in its 47-point win at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The full-time score was 12.15 (87)-4.16 (40).
Riley Lehmann kicked three goals in his first game of Seniors for 2023.
Zachary Robins also added three goals.
The returning Coleman Schache and Lou White, who has pushed up to a wing in recent weeks, finished atop the best.
Roos coach Jack Landt kicked two goals.
Dylan Landt and Jackson O'Neil featured in the best.
Horsham Demons v Nhill Tigers
A nine-goal first term from Nhill has led to a 12-goal win over Horsham.
Jake McQueen lined up for his second game for the Tigers in 2023.
McQueen has featured in 11 games for Southport in the VFL.
The full-time score at Horsham City Oval was 8.6 (54)-20.6 (126).
Jordan Motton bagged six goals for the Demons.
Motton finished atop the best with Jack Dalziel.
Drew Schneider booted five goals for the Tigers.
With the win, Nhill moved eight points clear of Horsham in seventh place on the ladder.
Joshua Mibus kicked six goals in the Reserves' 112-point win.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
