The Rupanyup Panthers took to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for round 13 of the Horsham District Football Netball League determined not to let Natimuk United escape with a draw and two competition points like the Rams did in round one .
And, after a tightly contested opening quarter, the Panthers pounced, taking control of the balance of the game, to win 13.17 (95) - 7.10 (52).
An open start to game saw both teams move the ball from end to end freely and quickly.
For the first term, neither team could establish itself and build a lead, with scores level at the first change.
Rupanyup's defence kept the Rams out for the second term, with the side only achieving two minors ahead of half time.
Through the same term, the Panthers managed to move the ball forward with ease, benefiting multiple times from the missiles Mitch Gleeson launched from around the centre circle that would get a good goal kicker within range of the posts.
Through the second quarter, Rupanyup piled on four more majors, to hold a 25 point lead at half time, and the defending premiers didn't slow down.
The Panthers kept the pace up through the third quarter, scoring four more goals to lead by 39, before a tighter contest in the final term, with Rupanyup adding only four points to its advantage.
With this defeat, Natimuk United are now mathematically eliminated from the 2023 HDFNL finals series.
Rupanyup coach, Braydon Ison was a key target up front for the Panthers, but he watched several shots sail wide, and only finished the day with two goals.
Ison's Panthers teammate, Blake Turner topped the scoring for this game, kicking four majors.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Edenhope Apsley
Edenhope Apsley were not letting Jeparit Rainbow off easy in round 13, but a strong fourth quarter showing allowed the Storm to race clear of the Saints at the Edenhope Football Ground.
A tight opening quarter could only separate teams by a solitary point at the first break, with Jeparit Rainbow holding the narrow advantage.
After the first change, Edenhope Apsley were able to build a lead.
The Saints kicked three goals in the term, while keeping the Storm to one, and would lead by 11 points as teams turned for the sheds.
Jeparit Rainbow turned the game around in the second half, managing to peg the Saints back to equal ground at the final break before pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 10.11(71) - 8.9 (57).
Edenhope Apsley's Cleve Hughes top scored for the seniors fixture, with three goals, but Saint's reservist, Cameron Domaschenz claimed 10 in the seconds.
Harrow Balmoral vs Kalkee
Kalkee were not able to buck the trend of Harrow Balmoral blasting through the competition in 2023.
The Kees were allowed only one goal in the opening quarter, while scoring opportunities proved rare for the balance of the game.
Harrow Balmoral were not having any issues splitting posts, the side kicked six goals in the first term to lead by 36 at the break.
Another six goal second quarter, followed by seven in the third and two in the fourth gave the Southern Roos a 115 point win, 21.17 (143) - 4.4 (28).
Simon Close top scored, with five goals for Harrow Balmoral.
Laharum vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have put last rounds narrow loss to Rupanyup in the rear view, as the side has sailed home with an 80 point win over Laharum at Cameron Oval.
The Bombers kept the Demons goalless in the opening quarter, and would lead at the first break 40-1.
Laharum found a way to the posts in the second quarter, and would come away with two majors, but the Bombers launched five more to lead at half time by 60 points.
Noradjuha Qauntong only kicked five goals in the second half, but continued to pull clear and holding the lead at the final siren, 16.16 (112) - 5.2 (32).
The Bomber's Brock Orval kicked five goals to top score for the game.
Taylors Lake vs Pimpinio
After winning the opening quarter eight goals to one, Taylors Lake were given no chance of a comeback as the Pimpinio Tigers made sure to keep its finals chances alive at Dock Lake Reserve.
The Tigers held a 49 point lead at the first break and continued to stretch that advantage as the game wore on.
Four goals in the second quarter gave Pimpinio a 57 point lead, that would grow to 71 points after the Tigers grabbed another three goals in the third quarter.
Six goals in the fourth quarter would see Pimpinio's lead blow out to 98 points by the final siren, with the Tigers winning 20.13 (133) - 5.5 (35).
The Tigers' Jason Westley and Dylan Bates shone, each kicking a match best, five goals.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Swifts
The Swifts overcame the club's longest road trip of the 2023 HDFNL season to beat the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars 17.11 (113) - 3.6 (24) at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
The Baggies won all four quarter of football while keeping the Cougars goalless through the second and third quarters.
The Swifts once against showed it attacking depth, with eight kickers earning the side its 17 goals.
Cameron Wickham was the Baggies' most prolific, with four majors to his name.
While the Swifts' under 17 standout, Austin Giusa, showed he can be an issue for opposition defences in the senior ranks as well, as he kicked three.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
