The Laharum Demons have walked away from round 13 of the Horsham District Football Netball League's A grade netball competition the winners.
The Demons beat the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers, 68-44, on Saturday, Jull 22 at Cameron Oval.
Having established a six point lead in the opening quarter Laharum won each of the games four terms.
Courtney Taylor shone for Laharum, in her third game covering for the injured Caitlin Story, Taylor scored 40 goals and was named best players.
Emalie Iredell also has a strong game playing in the Demons defensive end, she showed off her athleticism, launching herself into the air to snatch an intercept.
Although, the key to Laharum's strong wind was shutting down Noradjuha Quantong's star goal shooter Shannon Couch.
Couch has scored an average of 37 goals per game, but was kept to only 23, by Laharum's goal keeper, Rebecca McIntyre.
With Couch's route to the ring hampered, Bombers goal attack Georgie Lowe stepped up, scoring 21 goal, but it was not enough to reign in the Demons.
Lowe, alongside her Bombers' teammate, Jayne Tucker, were named as Noradjuha Quantong's best players.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Edenhope Apsley
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have come away from Jeparit Recreation Reserve with its unbeaten run intact.
The side defeated the Jeparit Rainbow Storm 56-22 in round 13.
Jeparit Rainbow struggled to get its offensive players past Edenhope Apsley's strong defenders.
The Storm only managed to pick up 10 goals through the first half, while the Saints' side found its way to 33.
A stronger third quarter for Jeparit Rainbow saw the side score nine goals, but, not to be outdone, Edenhope Apsley put together 10.
Edenhope Apsley kept the pressure up through the fourth quarter, growing its margin to 34 points by the finl whistle.
Penny Fisher and Elly Schumann were named as Jeparit Rainbow's best, while Emily Burgess and Lavinia Fox were named the same for the Saints.
Rupanyup vs Natimuk United
The Rupanyup Panthers have claimed a dominating win against Natimuk United at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
The Panthers side built itself a 13 goal advantage through the opening quarter, and grew it through each quarter.
By halftime, Rup led by 26.
By three quarter time, the advantage was 34.
And, at the final whistle the margin was 46, with Rupanyup winning 77-31.
Rupanyup's Kayla Weidemann and Tamika Mentha were named as the Panthers best on court, while the side's goal shooter, Zanaiya Bergen has shot to the top of the league's goal scorers list, after bagging 60 goals.
Brooklyn Fraser and Bethany Sudholz were named best for Natimuk United.
Harrow Balmoral vs Kalkee
Kalkee have come away from Balmoral Recreation Reserve with a 56 goal win over the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos.
Despite the absence of the side's star goal shooter, Jedah Huf, Kalkee dominated all four quarters of the round 13 game.
The Kees won both of the first half quarters 23-8.
Harrow Balmoral found some momentum in the third quarter and scored 13 goals, but, Kalkee scored 20 and squashed any momentum before the final term, that the Kees won 23-4.
Febey McClure and Jorja Jones were named best for Harrow Balmoral, while Amelia McRae and Jarrah Martin were Kalkee's best.
Read more: Team success comes first for Martin
Taylors Lake vs Pimpinio
Pimpinio has held onto its spot in the HDFNL's top six with victory over Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Reserve.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, winning both the opening quarters.
Taylors Lake claimed the third quarter, pushing the margin down by one goal.
Although, that momentum was not carried into the final term, with Pimpinio growing its advantage once again and winning the game 58-37.
Pimpinio's Tahlia Thompson and Tegan Rudolph were the Tiger best on court.
Taylors Lake named Tayla Eltze and Kayla Kelm as the Lakers top performers.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.