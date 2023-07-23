Stawell has shown off its stout defence in its round 14 WFNL match against Ararat on Saturday, July 22.
The full-time score at North Park was 45-37.
The Warriors flew out of the blocks and scored four of the first five goals of the match.
Once the Rats were able to get its hands on the ball, they efficiently shot inside the goal ring.
In the mid-court, Ararat caused turnovers, disrupting the Warriors' ball movement in transition.
Stawell led 12-8 at quarter-time.
Rats coach Tahnee Walker believed the slow start was due to its warmup.
Walker also wanted shooters Laney McLoughlan and Annie Shea to provide an outlet with the ball in hand.
"Shooters have to hold front position and give us a target," Walker said.
Ebony Summers found space under the post in Stawell's ring early in the second term.
The Warriors were changing angles in its attacking third, whilst its pressure lifted in defence.
Stawell's lead was extended to nine goals at half-time.
Coach Tessa O'Callaghan was pleased with the defensive pressure around the court.
"Our one-on-one pressure is causing all of these turnovers," O'Callaghan said.
"Let's keep fighting. Keep the pressure on and take another step up."
The Rats made changes to begin the second half.
Georgie Peel was moved from goal defender to goal attacker, with Demi Blight bought into the defensive circle.
Stawell continued to apply pressure, particularly in its defensive third, as they extended the lead.
Lauren Homden pushed up to goal defender late in the quarter as Holly Graveson occupied her usual goal keeper position.
The margin was 14 goals at the last change.
Walker wanted her side to cut into Stawell's margin in the last.
"Bring it [the margin] back to 10 goals this quarter. That's our goal," Walker said.
Homden did not want her teammates to take their foot off in the Warriors' huddle.
"Don't stop till you hear that final whistle," she said.
Rain fell early in the final quarter, which made footing difficult on the court.
Jess Taylor was moved to centre for the Rats, as Annie Shea was bought back on at wing attacker.
The Warriors continued to push the pace of play; however, the Rats achieved the goal set out in its huddle.
The margin at full-time was eight goals.
Ebony Summers shot 27 goals for Stawell.
Goal defender Lisa Fleming joined Summers in the best.
Laney McLoughlan shot 24 goals for the Rats.
Jess Taylor joined McLoughlan in the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Dimboola Roos
Dimboola came from six goals behind at half-time to defeat Southern Mallee at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The Roos scored 16 goals in the third, then 14 in the last quarter, to take the 49-55 win.
Steph Thomson shot 27 goals for the Giants.
Taya Horman joined Thomson in the best.
Olivia Jorgensen shot 49 of the Roos' 55 goals.
Goal defender Holly Ross joined mid-courter and captain Billie Barber in the best.
Horsham Demons v Nhill Tigers
Horsham has defeated fellow top-five side Nhill at St Brigid's Stadium.
A 14-6 first quarter helped lay the platform for the second-placed Demons.
The full-time score was 52-35.
Imogen Worthy and Georgia Batson scored 20 and 19 goals respectively.
Defensive linchpins Ebonie Salter and Marnie Lehmann were named in the best.
Sydney Thorogood shot 21 goals for the Tigers.
Centre Ellen Bennett and Tess McQueen featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Horsham Saints
An 89-goal display from Jorja Clode has helped the Horsham Saints to a 43-96 win over the Burras.
The Saints scored at least 20 goals in each quarter as it continues an unbeaten season.
Maddison Morgan scored 28 goals for the Burras.
Lucy Brand and Jessie Newell were featured in the best.
Centre Ashlee Grace joined Clode in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
