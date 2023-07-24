Move over Barbenheimer, its tax time

While most of the country marked July on their collective calendars to mark the opening of the new Barbie movie, or maybe Christopher Nolan's new biographical thriller Oppenheimer, or even the 'Barbenheimer' double, some of us are excited about more mundane matters.
Yes, July 1 is the start of the new financial year and one of the more polarising times of the year for Australians.
Personally, I like tax returns, and that's mainly because I've been on the right side of the exchange.
Needless to say, I've already lodged my return and received the undisclosed sum, and like a true millennial, I started spending the money in my head before the first dollar rolled in.
Understandably, some people are holding off doing their tax returns because they are waiting on a final crucial piece of information before undertaking the chore.
Changes in how businesses communicate payroll figures to the Australian government have streamlined income declarations.
No more waiting two weeks for someone to collate, reconcile and print your wage; the government already has it!
I have an app on my phone that tracks my spending - there are hundreds of good apps available - which help me allocate my expenditure to the correct category.
Unfortunately, I have yet to work out how to make a deduction for morning coffee runs.
On the other hand, I know some people who are years behind their returns.
I've heard some last lodged their tax return before the pandemic.
Yes, it's true; some people don't like spreadsheets with cross-referencing cells or apps that connect to your bank accounts and later ask whether the $24.75 spent at KFC was a business or a personal expense.
However, it's all worth it in the end when you see the money in the bank account and an email titled 'You have one new message in your MyGov inbox'.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
