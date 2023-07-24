The Wimmera Mail-Times

Move over Barbenheimer, its tax time

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 24 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Move over Barbenheimer, its tax time
Move over Barbenheimer, its tax time

While most of the country marked July on their collective calendars to mark the opening of the new Barbie movie, or maybe Christopher Nolan's new biographical thriller Oppenheimer, or even the 'Barbenheimer' double, some of us are excited about more mundane matters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.