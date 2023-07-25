Another round of close results across all three competitions has kept the battle for places in the finals alive in the Wimmera Hockey Association, with four rounds still to play.
In the Open division, the Kaniva Cobras came out on top by two goals to one after a close match with the Horsham Hurricanes.
A very even first quarter ended with the Cobras taking the lead by converting a penalty corner played out after the final whistle, and they extended this with a field goal early in the second quarter.
A Hurricanes' field goal midway through the third quarter brought them back to within a goal of tying the scores, and despite both teams earning multiple penalty corners, neither could add to the scores.
The Hurricanes' defence even held out four penalty corners in the last several minutes of the game to keep the margin to one goal.
The Warrack Hoops' grip on second place on the ladder firmed with a narrow win over the Nhill Rangers.
Defying their low position on the ladder, the Rangers matched the Hoops up until the third quarter when a converted penalty corner broke the deadlock in the Hoops' favour.
From this point, the Hoops took control of the game and kept the ball in their attacking half, but some determined Rangers' defence prevented further scoring, making the final margin just one goal.
After the Nhill Thunderbirds and Warracknabeal played out an exciting two-all draw, they both remain in the running for the finals with four rounds left.
The Thunderbirds dominated the attacking in the first half, earning six penalty corners, but had only established a solitary one-goal lead by halftime.
After another Thunderbirds' goal soon after play resumed, the balance of the play swung, and a Warracknabeal goal just before three-quarter time set up an exciting last period of play.
Warrack had the best of the play, but some solid defence denied them until, with five minutes remaining, they evened the scores through Clarice Bennett's second goal of the game.
With drawn games in the last two rounds, their best return since tasting their last victory in round one, the fifth-placed Warrack is finding their best form at the right time of the season and could still make the finals.
Kaniva Women did enough to defeat the Horsham Jets by three goals to keep their undefeated record intact, and while the Jets remain in third place, their spot in the finals is not yet secure.
A draw between the Horsham Bombers and Kaniva Raiders, the leading two teams in the Under 16 competition, has kept them locked on points and only separated by a small goal difference, keeping the battle for the minor premiership alive.
After their loss to the Nhill Leopards, the Warracknabeal Revengers are now out of contention, but they can still influence the order in which the others finish.
