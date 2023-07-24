From living in fear in Burma to safety in Horsham was a journey one Horsham resident was hesitant to make because of the unknown, but Hserweah is now very happy she made that journey.
Her greatest challenge when arriving in Melbourne and then in Horsham was to accept she was safe and could walk down the street and go about daily tasks without fear.
Hserwah was born and grew up in a small village in Burma called Thawadah.'
At a recent gathering during Refugee Week, she recalled her life in Burma and what brought her to Horsham in Victoria.
"I am a Karen, I belong to an Ethnic Minority in Burma," she said.
"Behind my parent's home in Burma was a big swamp surrounded by trees and bushes. When I was growing up my siblings and I would run to the bushes to hide from the Burmese army when we heard the dogs barking."
"We would run to the swamp and swim far enough out so we could not be heard or seen."
"This was the only way we could prevent being caught by the soldiers."
Hserwah said her family suffered many of these attacks.
After many years, members of the Karen Community decided they must try to reach the Thai border in the hope they would find safety.
"May of us, including my family, walked on foot for three days and slept in the jungle for two nights, hoping we would reach safety in Thailand.
After reaching the border they were placed in a camp in Thailand called Mae La Refugee Camp.
Hserwah gave birth to two children in the Refugee Camp.
In 2006 they were granted refugee status and moved to Australia, landing and settling in Melbourne before moving to Horsham.
"I am grateful to be living in Horsham, and my children can get a good education and live safely," she said.
Hserwah assists other migrants settling into Horsham through her work at the Laneway Café and Horsham's Neighbourhood House.
