Ararat Rats v Southern Mallee Giants
The Rats host the Giants in a first versus third match-up at Alexandra Oval in round 15 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 29.
Both sides a coming off strong performances.
Ararat defeated local rivals Stawell at North Park in round 14.
After conceding the first goal of the second term, the Rats piled on the next seven on its way to the 62-point win.
Tom Williamson booted his first five-goal haul of the season to take his total to 23 goals from 11 games.
Eyes will be on Jack Ganley after he was helped from the ground with a lower leg injury in the second quarter.
The Giants closed within four points of the second-placed Saints after its 47-point over the Roos.
Zachary Robins and Riley Lehmann kicked three goals at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
Robins' three majors took him to 17 for the season, level with Rupert Sangster in second on the Southern Mallee's goal kicking.
Only Josh Webster (26) has more.
Dimboola Roos v Minyip Murtoa Burras
he Roos will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat when its hosts the Burras in round 15 at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Dimboola was goalkicker Sam Godden in its 47-point loss to the Giants at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
Jack Landt kicked two of Dimboola's four goals.
Dylan Landt featured atop the best with Jackson O'Neil.
In his five matches, Landt has featured in the best on three occasions and has kicked eight goals.
The Burras continue its tough month, playing the other top-five sides in consecutive matches.
It does so after a two-point win over Horsham Saints at Murtoa Recreation Reserve in Jae McGrath's 200th senior match.
Corey Morgan, Tanner Smith and Warwick Stone kicked two goals.
Smith continued his strong season.
He has featured in the best on eight occasions for his 12 games and has kicked 10 goals.
Nhill Tigers v Stawell Warriors
Nhill comes off its biggest win of the season when it hosts Stawell at Davis Park.
It rained goals for the Tigers at Horsham City Oval in its 75-point win over the Demons in round 14.
Drew Schneider's five goals sees his season tally to 21; 16 of those majors have come in the last four matches.
Jake McQueen finished atop the best for the Tigers in only his second game of the season.
Joining him was Frazer Driscoll, the intercepting defender has featured in nine of his 11 games.
With Nhill's win and The Warriors' loss to the Rats, Stawell only has a six-point lead over its round 15 opponents.
A five-goal third term was the highlight at North Park, where Stawell had eight individual goal kickers.
Mitch Thorp's 26th goal of the season sees him in fifth place in the league's goal kicking.
James Sclanders and Sean Mantell featured atop the best.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Demons
The Eagles are fresh off its bye and will host Horsham at Anzac Park, a side out to avenge a round 15 defeat.
Before its bye, Warrack was defeated by the Tigers by five goals.
Warrack had four individual goal kickers at Davis Park.
Joseph McKinnon kicked his 19th goal of the season and leads the Eagles' goal kicking.
Despite its loss to Nhill in round 14, Jordan Motton slotted six goals for Horsham.
Motton also featured in the best for the fifth time in 2023, alongside Jack Dalziel.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.