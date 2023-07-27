Nhill Tigers v Stawell Warriors
Nhill hosts Stawell in a top-five clash in round 15 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 29.
Second-placed Horsham defeated the Tigers in round 14.
Sydney Thorogood has scored 54 goals in her last two matches.
Ellen Bennett continued to impress in the mid-court and was named in the best alongside Tess McQueen.
The Warriors' defence showed out in its eight-goal win over rivals Ararat at North Park.
Stawell's defence reduced the Rats' attack to less than 10 goals in each of the first three quarters.
Goal defender Lisa Fleming featured in the best for the fifth time in 2023, alongside goal shooter Ebony Summers who finished with 27 goals.
Dimboola Roos v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Roos will look to maintain fourth position on the ladder when it hosts the Burras.
In round 14, Dimboola had a six-goal win over the Giants at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
Olivia Jorgensen's 49 goals saw her leap into third position in the goal throwing with 375.
Billie Barber joined Jorgensen in the best.
The Burras were on the end of a Jorja Clode masterclass in round 14 at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Maddison Morgan's 28 goals sees her tied with Giants coach Steph Thomson for eight in the goal throwing.
Lucy Brand and goal shooter Jessie Newell was featured in the best.
Ararat Rats v Southern Mallee Giants
Off a loss to its local rival, Stawell, the Rats will be hoping to keep in touch with the top five when its hosts Southern Mallee.
"We need to win our four games against the non-Horsham sides; otherwise, we can say season over," Rats coach Tahnee Walker said.
Ararat was efficient inside its goal ring, something Walker said has built throughout the season.
"Both Annie [Shea] and Laney [McLoughlan] are starting to connect now and knowing where each other is going more, and being a strong target in the ring and really leading to the ball," Walker said.
The Giants lead a quarter (and half) time for the second straight week against a top-five opponent.
However, the Roos were able to out-score them in the second half.
Steph Thomson shot 27 goals for the Giants, and Tia Credlin added 22.
Thomson was joined in the best by Taya Horman.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Demons
Off its bye, the Eagles face a tough test against Horsham at Anzac Park.
In round 13, Warrack was defeated by Nhill.
Briodi McKenzie's 21 goals saw her surpass 150 in her 11 games.
The Demons had a 17-goal win over fifth-placed Nhill in round 14.
Georgia Batson and Imogen Worthy were hard to split in the attacking goal ring, with 19 and 20 goals respectively.
In defence, Ebonie Salter and Marnie Lehmann were named in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.