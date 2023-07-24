Overnight vandalism of a Firebrace Street business has an estimated price tag of up to $20,000 damage through lost stock due to glass shard damage.
Mark Sansom of Drift 83 was woken by the alarms at his business at about 1.30am Monday, July 24, 2023.
"The cost of the glass is one thing," he said.
"But the damage to the clothing will be about $15,000 to $20,000 due to clothing being unsaleable now. There are glass shards through the clothing."
In addition, Mr Sansom said some of the bikes in the front of the store at the time might not be salable because they may have glass shards in the tyres.
These will be part of the investigation.
Drift 83 was closed Monday for repairs and cleanup but will reopen on Tuesday, July 25.
Police spokesperson for the Horsham Police said police were investigating a broken window, they had camera footage and the matter was under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
