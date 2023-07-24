The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Vandals have caused thousands of damage to a Horsham business overnight

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drift 83 owner Mark Sansom (centre) with Ash from Wimmera Glass Works completing repairs to the front window of the Firebrace Street Business. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Drift 83 owner Mark Sansom (centre) with Ash from Wimmera Glass Works completing repairs to the front window of the Firebrace Street Business. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Overnight vandalism of a Firebrace Street business has an estimated price tag of up to $20,000 damage through lost stock due to glass shard damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.