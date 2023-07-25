The Wimmera's only passenger rail connection to Melbourne and Adelaide is secure for the short term thanks to a joint funding agreement from the two state governments.
The future of the Overland service was secured until 2026 after the South Australian and Victorian governments entered a new $12.9 million three-year agreement to fund the historic service; Victoria will provide the bulk of the funds with $11.5 million.
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the Overland provided a fundamental public transport link for western Victoria.
"Currently, the Overland is the Wimmera's only passenger rail service, giving access to both Melbourne and Adelaide, so it is of high importance for our community," she said.
Public Transport minister Ben Carroll said the state government's support of the iconic service supported regional jobs and tourism.
"Since mid-2022, we've seen a strong passenger return to the Overland services, he said.
"Our continued investment in these services will provide more certainty for the Overland to operate until at least 2027."
This investment ensured the twice-weekly service - which stops at Murray Bridge, Bordertown, Nhill, Dimboola, Horsham, Stawell, Ararat and Geelong - will continue to run for the next three years.
In 2022, a report says that the Wimmera is underserviced by reliable public transport resulting in limited economic growth for the region.
Infrastructure Victoria released its Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report in March, which looked at how key sectors operate in regions across the state.
The debate on a Wimmera passenger rail service has a long history since trains were closed to Horsham and Dimboola under the Kennett government in 1993.
In 2004, passenger train services returned to Ararat; however, the remainder of the region was still served by bus services.
The service ran as the Adelaide Express in 1887 before becoming the Overland in 1926.
Travellers can visit Melbourne on the Overland for the capped $10 adult fare from Nhill, Dimboola, Horsham, Stawell and Ararat.
The best way to purchase the cheaper fares is to telephone the V/Line booking service or the V/Line website.
The Overland runs from Adelaide to Melbourne every Sunday and Thursday and from Melbourne to Adelaide every Monday and Friday.
