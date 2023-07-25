The Horsham Rural City Council has refused to grant a permit to construct a waste treatment facility in Quantong.
On Monday, July 29, councillors unanimously voted to reject an application by Water Sustainability Farms Pty Ltd.
Quantong residents, including hobby farmer Jesse Raggatt, were pleased to hear the news.
"We really pleased to see that it was an unanimous vote, that the council the council trusted the process," he said.
"We're actually quite supportive of the protein plants' innovative ideas; It's just it wasn't the best location and it didn't really sit right with us."
Mr Raggatt voiced grave concerns to the council during community consultation sessions in September 2022, noting smells, impact on local wildlife, and potential impact on water quality for the farming and cropping region.
"Some of the biggest biggest issues we were concerned about was the environmental impact," he said.
"Whether it affects any of the wildlife in the area through groundwater seepage and stormwater runoff.
"Last season, we copped some flash flooding; the stormwater runs over the intersections of Lindners Road with Lanes Avenue and Pelicans Road.
"A lot of storm water runs off the gradual hill and into the Wimmera River."
The Council received 46 submissions
On March 29, 2022, the EPA issued a developmental license to Water Sustainability Farms Pty Ltd, following an application process that began in 2021.
The EPA stated the proposal met all necessary requirements for the granting of a licence, which considers potential leakages at the site, the impact on the water table, noise and odour.
On July 7, 2022, the council received a planning application, proposing the use and development of a facility that would process brine waste, a food manufacturing by-product, and construct two evaporative ponds.
David Bowe moved the motion that the Council, having considered all the matters required under Section 60 of the Planning and Environment Act 1987, decide to refuse to grant a permit.
Cr Bob Redden seconded it.
"It's essential to value and uphold the Horsham planning scheme," Cr Bowe said.
"It safeguards our community's interest, guides land use and development, and reflects our commitment to sustainability.
"Unfortunately, the proposed Waste Treatment Facility sharply contrasts these objectives and policies."
"The proposed development threatens to remove essential agricultural land from production permanently. This not only have our local food security, but it definitely impacts the wellbeing of our farming community."
A HRCC report stated, "the proposal for a Waste Treatment Facility in Quantong has raised issues regarding the amenity, environmental impact, purpose of the Farming Zone, orderly planning of settlements and has received significant opposition from the local community.".
It highlighted the potential to "affect the amenity and future planning of the Quantong settlement and the current location is considered inappropriate" for the proposed facility.
OVERLAND SECURE: $12.9M funding keeps rail service on track
Cr Bob Redden said there were concerns about water sustainability for the area, with one report outlining the salt concentrations of approximately 14,000 parts per million in the wastewater.
"This is way too high to consider for irrigation," he said.
"It's a very heavy salt load, and with continued evaporation over the years, one can only imagine they will become very saline polluted.
"There is no indication of how this land could be rehabilitated."
Cr Ian Ross voiced concerns about aerating the water to prevent algae blooms.
"Interestingly, the nutrient loads in ponds, like Lake Hamilton, where the Hopkins CMA had problem nutrient loads, he said.
"The issue there was the wood ducks, that graze on the hills further, they defecate in the water. When you have open water like [the two proposed evaporative ponds], ducks will fly to this, defecate, and cause algae blooms."
Cr Penny Flynn said the process endorsed well-founded planning schemes, strategies and frameworks.
"From the recommendation that's been presented to us it's it's very clear that this doesn't fit within the amenity of our community," she said.
"The people that came and presented to us last week were well informed, well organized and very respectful in the way they presented themselves."
Cr Les Power said a different outcome could have been reached if the applicant consulted with council planners.
"I feel sorry for the the person who put the the operation into place without coming to council for a start; a little bit of community converse might have helped right from the start," he said.
"When I first heard the outline, I thought to myself, 'Would I want this built next to me?'. I said no. Planning schemes are there for a reason, and this has shown us why.
"All I can say here is I need to support the community of Quantong, it's as simple as that. I need to stand up and say no to this."
Cr Power noted there was vacant land in Quantong on the other side of the Wimmera highway that is far from homes.
The mayor said orderly planning is what the Horsham planning scheme is all about.
"This report very clearly identifies that this project would actually compromise those principles of orderly planning," Cr Guilline said.
"We still have a problem with the wastewater coming from the protein plant that still needs to be dealt with. I would certainly encourage the applicants and the protein plant to come and work with council... we will help them try and find some way that is a more suitable location than this one."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.