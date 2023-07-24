The Wimmera Mail-Times
Harness racing returns to Horsham with eight-event card

By Tony Logan
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:18am, first published 7:00am
Deep Lead trainer Marnie Bibby combined with driver Leigh Sutton to take out the Hyland Colours Pace with her three-year-old filly Emjaybee at Horsham's June meeting. Picture supplied
Harness action returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Thursday afternoon with an eight-event card commencing at 12.32pm with the What The Hill @ Woodlands Trot.

