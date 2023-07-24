Harness action returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Thursday afternoon with an eight-event card commencing at 12.32pm with the What The Hill @ Woodlands Trot.
Local owners Helen Friend and Tracey Plush will be hoping their talented 3yo gelding Uptown Lad shows his best with the benefit of three runs since resuming from a spell.
Trainer David Van Ryn has given the horse a little freshen up since its last outing and driver Leigh Sutton should secure a spot in the running line from gate 5 and bide his time until the business end of the race.
Trainer Aaron Dunn's first runner for the day Off Me Rocka, goes around in the second race, a 3YO Maiden Pace and looks hard to beat from her favourable draw.
Stawell trainer/driver Jason Ainsworth has Alienfromarmstrong (4) resuming from a spell and astute conditioners Marg Lee, Alex Ashwood and Courtney Slater are also represented.
Lightly raced 4yo gelding Swizzlestick resumes for trainer Justin Lane and family in the $10,000 Alabar Platinum Maiden Pace.
With three starts for three seconds on the record a victory shouldn't be too far away but gate 11, first up over the long trip in what looks a deep contest, may.
Trainer/driver Rod Carberry gets a decent draw in the Virbac Aust. Pace with his honest gelding Vinny Rock (1) in the sixth event for the afternoon.
The second leg of the quaddie looks a wide open affair with a big watch on the Gawler pacer Weeona Miss Fortuna (7) from the powerful Aaron Bain stable.
There's plenty of Western Victorian representatives in the seventh event, $9000 Grafx-Inc Helmet Artwork Pace including Mykorona (2) for Aaron Dunn, Tic Tact ( 4) for Chris Blake and Peter Manning's Cheerstolou (8).
We round off the day at 4.48pm with The Storm Inside @ Alabar Pace over the sprint trip of 1700m.
Last start Charlton winner, evergreen 8yo gelding Flaming Lucky steps out for the 146th occasion for trainer driver Jason Ainsworth and should enjoy a soft trip from the inside second line draw.
It's free entry through West Side on Wednesday afternoon and while the weather may bring some showers, unlike the drivers, racegoers will stay warm and dry.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action from home, live and free on a device via Trots Vision.
Horsham horseman Aaron Dunn and his smart 4yo gelding Eyethink captured the $30,000 Winter Championship Pace Final at Melton on Saturday night.
Drawn ideally in gate three over the 2240m journey, the combo had the contest in their keeping after quickly crossing to the pegs and assuming the front runner's role.
After an easy first quarter in 31.1 seconds Dunn upped the ante to splits of 28.2, 27.8 and 27.6 seconds and took the sting out of the opposition.
Eyethink scored like every $1.25 favourite should, untroubled by 6m in a 1.55.0 rate and took his record to 8 wins, 6 minors and $90k stakes from only 17 starts.
***
They're off @ Horsham (D) Thursday 27th July; Hamilton (D) Wednesday 2nd August and Stawell (D) Thursday 10th.
Best bet - R4 No.4 Keayang Fitzy $5 win
Value bet - R7 No.8 Cheerstolou $4 eachway
Flexi bet - Box quinella R5 Nos. 4,5,6,7,9 spend $7
*Gamble Responsibly
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.