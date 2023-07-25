Horsham Council held an informal Listening Post at Taylors Lake Community Hall on July 17.
Mayor Robyn Guliene welcomed almost 30 people, including the CEO Sunil Bhalla, Directors and Councillors of the Horsham Rural City Council. Ms Gulline said the purpose of the meeting was to allow community members to raise questions and issues in an informal setting, and she encouraged people to do so.
The main topics discussed at the gathering were the Multi-Sport Feasibility Study, the Avonbank Mineral Sands Project, housing, the Road Service Plan, and Waste.
Mr Bhalla explained the process and the outcome of the Wimmera Multi-Sport Feasibility Study, which has resulted in a blueprint for the future of the city's sporting infrastructure. It will include a regional indoor stadium, four highball courts, outdoor netball courts, and a municipal hockey pitch on the Dimboola site.
In addition, the Haven Recreation site will include courts and ovals for tennis, soccer, cricket, and a community hub and open space. Dudley Cornell Park, a municipal athletics site, has two cricket ovals with additional car parking and an expanded central oval.
"The reason for a multi-sport plan is to upgrade and further advance existing facilities rather than build one complex that will not benefit existing clubs," he said.
When addressing the Mineral Sands Mining project, Mr Bhalla said, "The council generally favored the project because it would create employment for the region, but there were some concerns about heavy vehicle transport through the city, road damage, and a shortage of housing for the workers.
The May HRCC meeting agenda shows the council's concerns included radiation, monitoring, heavy vehicle haulage with rail versus road, the socio-economic impacts, noise and vibration, and land use planning but the council supported the progression of a carefully regulated mine project but with any adverse environmental effects be addressed by the relevant means.
Mr Keith Fischer questioned the mining project and said he thought food production in the area should be a higher priority than mining and asked what impact the mine could have on Taylors Lake and the water supply.
"Experts have been engaged to monitor all concerns," Mr Bhalla said.
Community members attending the meeting doubted increased employment would be significant because the mine would likely employ fly-in and fly-out workers.
Director of Corporate Services John Martin said that while the Victorian Government was exclusively responsible for approving the mine, HRCC last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with proponent WIM Resource to ensure there were benefits for the community.
Mr Bhalla also spoke about the proposed changes to the Ward system, which would split the HRCC into seven wards with seven councillors instead of the current single-ward model.
Mr Martin shared plans for a better sorted rural waste system, the container deposit scheme, biodegradable bags for Kitchen waste, recycling, and fee for transfer station waste.
Flood damage to roads was high on the list of concerns of community members attending.
Mr Martin said the program was progressing, but an unusually wet season and the flooding had created additional issues.
"The Council is trying to get funding to these repairs rather than use rate income," he said.
Mr Martin said the council had recorded flood damage to roads in the area to be about 1000 individual sites.
Each had to be photographed and submitted to the state government for funding.
"The best part of 800 has been approved."
"One of our challenges is the lack of available contractors," he said, "But we are trying to get it done quickly."
Road surfacing, the changes made to the process, and the product quality of materials used for repairs were also a point of discussion, given the reasons for some repairs' short life span.
Krishna Shrestha, Manager of Strategic Asset Management, presented the Council's approach and commitment to the grading program, re-sheeting program, and strategic routes in the council's planned roadworks program.
Its effectiveness was questioned by several of the community attending, who claimed roads near their property had not been graded within the presentation's timeframe.
The height, shape, and run-off capabilities of some of the roads in the region were also questioned, as the lack of wet road signage, confusion about the new bin system and the
Community members were invited to continue the discussion one-on-one with the Mayor, CEO, Directors, and Councillors.
Two overseas visitors holidaying in the area joined the meeting to see how the local government operates in Victoria. Sebastiano from Italy and Nil from Israel were guests of Mrs Gay Fischer, a resident.
