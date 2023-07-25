After the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Horsham and District Soccer Club back to square one, club secretary, Gavin McRoberts, hopes the Women's World Cup will be a boost to the club as it rebuild its rosters.
"COVID hit and we were basically decimated, back to square one," McRoberts said.
The club was founded in 2004 and joined the Ballarat and District Soccer Association in 2008 with an under 13s and an under 17s side.
In 2011, the previous under 13s side, now playing under 17s, won the club's first premiership.
Through the following years, the HDSC were not always able to field a team in the seniors' divisions.
But, in 2018, the club finished the season at the top of the league and won the grand final.
In the HDSC's last season before the pandemic, the club fielded an under 12s team and an under 15s team but has not since entered a team into the interclub competition.
"Today, we've got all our internal teams," McRoberts said.
In 2023, the HDSC runs an internal competition for young kids.
"We don't travel to anywhere else and play any other clubs, we create our own teams and play ourselves within our club," McRoberts said.
While the HDSC's season is in full swing, the club is still seeing numbers rise.
"We've still got new kids coming, which is brilliant," said McRoberts.
"We've got quite a few girls now starting to turn up as well, which is excellent because that hopefully leads us into having a girls team in the next couple of years."
Read more: Listening Post at Taylors Lake well attended
According to McRoberts, a lot of the kids making up the teams in the HDSC's intra-club competition will make up a club side to enter the Ballarat League.
"[That] is where we want to get back to," said McRoberts.
"That's a huge challenge for these kids, But, they're working really, really hard to get there."
With the Women's World Cup going on around Australia and New Zealand, McRoberts said some members of the club are abuzz with football fever.
"The women's [World Cup] going on in Australia at the moment, first ever time it's happening in Australia, is absolutely brilliant," McRoberts said.
"I know the girls and some other families are really red hot on following it."
Read more: Cobras tame Hurricanes as hockey finals near
Tayinn McLean, 12, and Indianna Mitchell, 11, say they play soccer with the HDSC for fun and enjoyment.
"I come down to play because I don't really like any other sports," said Tayinn.
Both Tayinn and Indianna watched the Matilda's win Australia's opening world cup match against Ireland Thursday, July 20.
"I think the second half was probably better, just because the first half the ball was going out a lot but they also bit more rough in the first half," said Tayinn.
"I think they'll do better than most games that they've done before because there'll be more determined."
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.